Traffic, Crime and Fire Blotter

Truth Aquatics sells other vessels

SANTA BARBARA — The owner of the Conception dive boat that burned and sank off the California coast leaving 34 people dead has sold off his two remaining vessels.

Glen Fritzler of Truth Aquatics Inc. sold the dive boats Vision and Truth to Channel Islands Expeditions, which was listed as the owner as of Dec. 9, the Los Angeles Times reported Thursday.

Mr. Fritzler and his family “are not involved in any way” with the newly formed company, which intends to operate the boats in the waters off of the Channel Islands and elsewhere in California, fleet operation officer Joel Mulder told the Times.

“We are making all the safety improvements in preparation, and we’re working with the Coast Guard,” he said, according to the L.A. Times.

The dive boat Conception was off the Channel Islands when a fire broke out on Sept. 2, 2019, killing a crew member and all of the passengers in the bunkroom below deck.

Officials said they were trapped by flames that blocked a stairwell and a small hatch that were the only exits. All died of smoke inhalation, according to coroner’s reports.

The captain, Jerry Boylan, has pleaded not guilty to 34 counts of seaman’s manslaughter. He is accused of “misconduct, negligence and inattention” by failing to train his crew, conduct fire drills and have a roving night watchman on the boat when the fire ignited.

Federal safety investigators blamed Truth Aquatics for a lack of oversight.

Mr. Fritzler and Truth Aquatics haven’t been charged with a crime. But they are facing wrongful death lawsuits filed by families of those who died.

Jennifer Fiore, an attorney representing two of the families, told the Times that it’s believed the dive boats were being sold to help pay for Fritzler’s legal defense.

Hilary Potashner, one of Fritzler’s attorneys, declined to comment to the Times about the sale because of the lawsuits.

Truth Aquatics had sued in federal court under a provision in maritime law to avoid payouts to the families of the victims.

However, attorney John R. Hillsman, who represents six families, told the Times that Truth Aquatics agreed to pause that lawsuit, allowing the families to proceed with their lawsuits in Los Angeles Superior Court.

After those cases are completed, a federal judge will decide whether the company can legally limit its liability, Mr. Hillsman said.

— Mitchell White

Tree trimming planned next week

BUELLTON — A one-week project to perform tree work near State Route 246 from Freear Drive to Thumbelina Drive near Buellton is scheduled to begin Monday, weather permitting.

The work will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Friday. Motorists should anticipate minimal delays, according to Caltrans officials.

Electronic message boards will be activated to inform the public about the project, which will be performed by the Caltrans maintenance team from Buellton.

Motorists are reminded to move over and slow down when driving through construction zones.

— Mitchell White

Defensible space chipping planned

SANTA BARBARA — The Santa Barbara City Fire Department will be conducting its annual defensible space chipping for the Eucalyptus Hill area starting March 22.

Homeowners who reside within the Wildland Fire Suppression Assessment District are eligible, and residents are advised to have piles out by March 22, as second passes will not be made.

The fire department is reminding residents to review the instructions for chipping that are printed in its annual newsletter on the vegetation chipping notice that should have been delivered.

Those with questions about the program, or would like to schedule an evaluation, contact Chris Braden at 805-564-5737. Additional instructions can be found at https://www.santabarbaraca.gov/civ…/filebank/blobdload.aspx….

— Mitchell White