Rollover causes life-threatening injuries

BUELLTON — A driver was lifted to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital with life-threatening injuries Sunday evening.

The sole occupant was ejected from the vehicle after a vehicle rollover on State Route 246 a half mile west of Buellton. The Santa Barbara County Fire Department did not have to extricate the occupant.

The cause of the rollover is under investigation.

— Annelise Hanshaw