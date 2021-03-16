Traffic, Crime and Fire Blotter

SBPD warns against drunk driving

SANTA BARBARA —The Santa Barbara Police Department will be patrolling Wednesday, St. Patrick’s Day, looking for drivers suspected to be under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.

On St. Patrick’s Day in 2019, seven Californians died and 116 others were injured statewide in crashes caused by driving under the influence.

“If drinking is part of your plans, plan on designating a sober driver and find a safe way home,” SBPD Sgt. E. Ragsdale said in a news release. “Don’t make poor choices and allow yourself to mix alcohol or drugs with driving.”

An additional safety precaution this year is California public health guidance against mixing with people outside of one’s own household.

But those who plan to down a few too many green brews should designate a sober driver, Sgt. Ragsdale said.

Those who suspect a drunk driver is on the road can call 911.

— Annelise Hanshaw