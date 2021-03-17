Traffic, Crime and Fire Blotter

Woman struck, killed by train

A woman was struck and killed by a train Tuesday afternoon in Summerland.

SUMMERLAND — A woman was struck and killed by a train Tuesday afternoon in Summerland, authorities said.

The incident was reported around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday. Firefighters were dispatched to Fernald Point and eventually found the actual location just west of Lookout Park, authorities said.

Authorities assessed a woman in her 30s who was pronounced dead at the scene. The cause of the incident is under investigation.

Train traffic was halted for a time after the incident.

— Mitchell White

Minor injuries reported in rollover

CARPINTERIA — A man suffered minor injuries in a vehicle-over-the-side crash Tuesday morning near Bates Road in Carpinteria, authorities said.

The crash was reported around 4:20 a.m. in the area of Highway 101 and Bates Road. The vehicle was traveling south on the 101, left the highway and rolled down an embankment before coming to rest on the far side of the railroad tracks, according to the Carpinteria-Summerland Fire Protection District.

The lone occupant, a man in his 20s, was treated on scene before being transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital for treatment. The California Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of the crash.

— Mitchell White

Damage reported in electrical fire

SANTA BARBARA — An electrical fire caused an estimated $250,000 damage to a residence Monday morning, authorities said.

The fire was reported around 5:45 a.m. Monday in the 300 block of Peach Grove Lane. Arriving units found flames showing and reported a working fire, prompting additional resources to be called to the scene. Firefighters made an aggressive interior attack and searched the residence for any possible victims, according to the Santa Barbara City Fire Department.

Live power lines fell during the incident, which temporarily limited access to the structure until the hazard could be secured, authorities said.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation. The residence located next door also sustained fire damage, authorities said.

— Mitchell White