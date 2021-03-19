Traffic, Crime and Fire Blotter

Multi-vehicle collision shuts down SR 154

RAFAEL MALDONADO/NEWS-PRESS

State Route 154 was shut down in both directions following a multi-vehicle collision Thursday morning, leading to a standstill in traffic.

SANTA BARBARA — Four people were injured, including one who suffered moderate injuries, in a multi-vehicle collision that shut down State Route 154 for a time Thursday, authorities said.

The collision was reported around 8:15 a.m. Thursday in the area of the Cold Spring Bridge, which is currently under construction. Traffic was backed up in the area and a vehicle traveling eastbound was involved in a rear-end collision which included a total of four vehicles, said Capt. Daniel Bertucelli, spokesman for the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The person who suffered moderate injuries was transported via ground ambulance to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital. Three others suffered minor injuries and did not require additional treatment.

The 154 was shut down in both directions for a time following the collision, the cause of which is under investigation by the California Highway Patrol.

— Mitchell White

Police searching for missing girls

SANTA BARBARA — The Santa Barbara Police Department issued a media alert on Thursday regarding a pair of missing at-risk girls.

Sandra Manwill and Shailah Martinez-Dunn, both 17, were last seen on the city’s Eastside on March 12. Both girls were last seen around 7:30 p.m. Sandra was last seen wearing a black jacket, ripped jeans and white sneakers. Shailah was last seen wearing a gray shirt, black leggings and white slip on shoes, according to authorities.

Both are described as “habitual runaways whose whereabouts” were unknown as of Thursday. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 805-897-2300.

— Mitchell White

Missing woman located

SANTA BARBARA — The Santa Barbara Police Department announced Thursday that Maria Gallucci, who was last seen March 4, has been safely located.

Ms. Gallucci was located Wednesday and was said to be in good health, police said.

— Mitchell White

Authorities respond to social media post

GOLETA — The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department issued a statement on Thursday regarding a recent social media post that recount two experiences at the Target store in Goleta.

One incident described a victim being followed in the parking lot and then being boxed in by two vehicles. Another incident described a zip tie being left on the windshield of a vehicle, “a tactic that has been rumored to be linked to human trafficking,” said Raquel Zick, sheriff’s spokeswoman.

“The Sheriff’s Office proactively reached out to both of the social media accounts that reported these incidents, followed-up with Target for review of surveillance footage, searched our reporting databases, and checked with neighboring jurisdictions for matching reports,” she said. “We have had contact with one of the social media account owners and are hoping to hear back from the second. We were unable to corroborate either of the incidents. Additionally, our Human Trafficking detectives have confirmed that the claim that zip ties are being used to flag targets for human trafficking is unsubstantiated.”

The Sheriff’s Office reached out to local nonprofit Standing Together to End Sexual Assault to share information about survivor response, bystander intervention and STESA services.

“We are happy to speak with anyone who has concerns about their safety,” Bianca Orozco, a community education coordinator with STESA, said in a statement. “We offer confidential services which include a 24-Hour hotline, legal and medical advocacy and accompaniment, and counseling. Information discussed will not be shared with other entities.”

If you need support and would like to speak with a STESA advocate or have any questions about services, please call the STESA 24-hour hotline at 805-564-3696.

— Mitchell White