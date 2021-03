Child on scooter collides with car

RAFAEL MALDONADO/NEWS-PRESS

Paramedics help a boy with minor injuries after he collided with a car Monday afternoon at the intersection of Mission Street and Modoc Road.

SANTA BARBARA — A young boy sustained minor injuries after colliding with a car just after noon Monday.

The incident occurred at the intersection of Mission Street and Modoc Road, where the child was riding a scooter, according to police.

The driver of the vehicle cooperated with the Santa Barbara Police Department, and the cause of the collision is unknown.

— Annelise Hanshaw