Traffic, Crime and Fire Blotter

Fatal train crash victim identified

SUMMERLAND — The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department Coroner’s Bureau has identified the woman who was struck and killed by a train last week as 24-year-old Jasmine Jimenez, of Santa Barbara.

The incident was reported around 1:30 p.m. March 16. Firefighters were dispatched to Fernald Point and eventually found the actual location just west of Lookout Park, authorities said.

The cause of the incident is under investigation.

— Mitchell White

SBPD retains investigation firm

SANTA BARBARA — The Santa Barbara Police Department has retained the Sintra Group to conduct the investigation into the allegations against department spokesman Anthony Wagner stemming from the Los Angeles Magazine article.

“Sintra Group Professional Investigations was founded in 2002 and specializes in public safety administrative and pre-employment background investigations,” read a news release sent out Monday by Interim Police Chief Barney Melekian. “The firm is owned by Steve Bowman, a retired Asst. Police Chief and attorney at law, and staffed by honorably retired law enforcement personnel with years of investigative experience. During this time the firm has assisted dozens of governmental agencies throughout California in personnel and workplace investigations.”

The department will not issue any additional comments until the investigation is complete, which is expected to take at least six weeks “barring any unforeseen complications.”

Once the investigation is completed, the department will “release the maximum amount of information allowed.”

The firm will investigate Mr. Wagner’s relationship with individuals from San Diego who allegedly had connections to Golden State Greens. Mr. Wagner has been placed on administrative leave.

— Mitchell White

Two-week closure set for highway ramp

SANTA BARBARA — The northbound Highway 101 onramp at Salinas Street will be closed for a two-week period, starting April 4.

The closure will be in place until April 16 as Caltrans performs repairs to nearby sewer lines. Electronic message boards will be posted to advise all travelers about the closure, according to a news release.

Motorists can use the 101 onramps at Hot Springs Road or North Milpas Street during the closure.

The contractor for the $175,000 project is Lash Construction, of Santa Barbara.

Motorists are reminded to move over and slow down when driving through construction zones

— Mitchell White