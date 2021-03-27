Traffic, Crime and Fire Blotter

Arson suspect arrested

SANTA MARIA — A woman was arrested earlier this week in connection with a fire at the The Swiss Restaurant in Santa Maria, which left one firefighter injured, authorities said.

Around 1:50 p.m. Thursday, police arrested 45-year-old Teresa Ortiz, of Santa Maria, on suspicion of felony arson. She is being held on $250,000 bail, according to a Santa Maria Police Department news release.

The fire was reported around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday at the restaurant in the 500 block of North Broadway. A portion of the building was damaged and the firefighter suffered minor injuries, police said.

No other injuries were reported and the property damage was estimated to be $180,000.

— Mitchell White

Pedestrian struck, killed by train

GOLETA — A person was struck and killed by a train Friday afternoon in the area of Hollister Avenue and Modoc Road, authorities said.

The incident was reported around 1 pm. The pedestrian, whose identity was withheld, was struck by a train and declared dead at the scene, said Capt. Daniel Bertucelli, spokesman for the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

Train traffic was halted for a time as authorities investigated the incident. No other information was released.

— Mitchell White

Bicyclist airlifted to hospital

ORCUTT — A bicyclist was airlifted to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital on Thursday night after suffering a fall in the area of Orcutt Hill Road south of Rice Ranch in Orcutt, authorities said.

The incident was reported around 7 p.m. Thursday. Emergency personnel responded and located the patient. Ground crews were joined on scene by an Air Support helicopter, which transported the patient for further treatment, said Capt. Daniel Bertucelli, spokesman for the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

An investigation was ongoing.

— Mitchell White

Masseur accused of sexual battery

CARPINTERIA — An Oxnard man was arrested on Friday and is facing sexual battery charges allegedly perpetrated at his massage business in Carpinteria, authorities said.

Xiaodong Mei, 46, was arrested Friday stemming from an investigation launched earlier this month into two separate reports of sexual assaults that occurred at Max Relax, at 1108 Casitas Pass Road in the Casitas Plaza, said Raquel Zick, spokeswoman for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

The victims described similar crimes of sexual battery and said Mr. Mei was the suspect.

As part of the ongoing investigation, a detective posing as a customer visited the business on Friday and was sexually assaulted in a similar manner to the previously reported incidents, Ms. Zick.

Mr. Mei was arrested on suspicion of sexual battery and false imprisonment. Detectives requested a bail enhancement, and he is now being held on $100,000 bail.

“Detectives strongly believe there are additional survivors of sexual assault who have not yet been identified,” Ms. Zick said. “The Sheriff’s Office would like to encourage anyone with knowledge of additional crimes associated with Mei or Max Relax in Carpinteria, to please contact Detective Cockrell at infoSIB@sbsheriff.org or by phone at 805-681-4175.”

To leave an anonymous tip, visit sbsheriff.org/home/anonymous-tip or call 805-681-4171.

Sheriff’s detectives coordinate closely with the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office, Victim-Witness Program to ensure the needs of survivors are not overshadowed by the focus on the investigation and prosecution of the accused. Victim Advocates are available to ensure that survivors are kept informed and supported throughout the criminal justice process. Survivors have the option of contacting the Victim-Witness Assistance Program directly at 805-568-2400 or toll free at 855-840-3232.

Support services are also offered through local nonprofit Standing Together to End Sexual Assault, which include a confiential 24-hour hotline, legal and medical advocacy and accompaniment and counseling. A STESA advocate can be reached by calling 805-564-33696.

— Mitchell White

Lane closure set for litter removal

GOLETA — The No. 1 (left) lane of northbound Highway 101 at El Sueno Road in Goleta will be closed Monday for litter removal.

The lane will be closed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., and the roadwork will take place within the guardrail along the center median, according to Caltrans officials.

Motorists are advised to be aware of highway workers and vehicles in the area. Delays are not expected to exceed 10 minutes.

Electronic message boards will be posted to advise all travelers about the ramp closure. The work is being performed by the Caltrans maintenance team in Santa Barbara.

— Mitchell White