Traffic, Crime and Fire Blotter

Skateboard and car collide

COURTESY PHOTO

Firefighters and paramedics treat a patient with major injuries after a skateboarder and car collided on the 6300 block of Hollister Ave. Saturday night.

GOLETA — A skateboarder and a small sedan collided on the 6300 block of Hollister Ave. Saturday night.

When firefighters from the Santa Barbara County Fire Department and paramedics arrived, they immediately began treatment for major injuries. An ambulance took a patient to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

The cause of the collision is under investigation.

— Annelise Hanshaw

Fire Department to conduct defensible space chipping starting April 5

SANTA BARBARA — The Santa Barbara City Fire Department will be conducting defensible space chipping for the Sycamore Canyon and Las Alturas areas starting April 5.

The program is offered for homeowners who are within the Wildland Fire Suppression Assessment District. Residents in the area are advised to have their piles out by April 5 as second passes will not be made.

Residents are reminded to review the instructions for chipping that are printed in the annual newsletter and on the vegetation chipping notice received in the mail. The instruction can also be found by visiting https://tinyurl.com/3fm6x4rx.

If you have any questions about the annual chipping program or would like to schedule a Voluntary Defensible Space Evaluation, contact Chris Braden with the Santa Barbara City Fire Department at 805-564-5737.

— Mitchell White

County fire department assists hikers with injury, dehydration

SANTA BARBARA — The Santa Barbara County Fire Department assisted two hikers, one with a leg injury and the other suffering from dehydration, Saturday evening.

The hikers requested help just after 5 p.m. while in the Devil’s Canyon area off of Gibraltar Road.

An air support helicopter out of Santa Ynez reached the distressed parties first and transported the hiker with a leg injury to the hospital.

The dehydrated hiker met paramedics at the top of the fire road to receive treatment.

Both hikers were in their 30s or 40s, according to the fire department.

— Annelise Hanshaw