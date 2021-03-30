Traffic, Crime and Fire Blotter

Subject deceased after officer-involved shooting

LOMPOC — A subject was pronounced dead at the scene of an officer-involved shooting Sunday night in the alley behind the 100 block of N H & G streets.

The Lompoc Police Department responded to a call just after 8 p.m. Sunday of a subject with a gun walking northbound on H Street. Officers responded to the area, which resulted in a shooting.

The name of the deceased is withheld pending notification of next of kin.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the officer-involved shooting at the request of the Lompoc Police Department.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department Criminal Investigations Division urges anyone with information regarding the shooting to contact the department at 805-681-4100 or sbsheriff.org.

— Annelise Hanshaw