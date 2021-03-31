Traffic, Crime and Fire Blotter

Search ongoing for shooting suspect

SANTA BARBARA — The Santa Barbara Police Department is continuing its search for the suspect or suspects involved in Monday’s shooting that left one person injured.

The incident was reported around 5:20 p.m. Monday in the area of Eucalyptus Hill Road and Salinas Street. Additional 911 calls came in simultaneously reporting a vehicle collision into a tree causing the vehicle to catch fire, according to authorities.

Upon arrival, officers found an adult male victim who suffered a “significant injury” inside the vehicle that collided into a tree. The victim, described only as an out of county resident, was transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in critical condition. Officers confirmed that shots were fired in the immediate area and that the suspect or suspects could still be nearby, said Lt. Shawn Hill, spokesman for the Santa Barbara Police Department.

The department’s SWAT and crisis negotiation response teams were dispatched to the area and were assisted by the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Air Support helicopter and K9 units. A thorough search of the aera was conducted and authorities determined it was safe. A shelter-in-place order was lifted around 11 p.m. Monday, police said.

The investigation is continuing. Police said the “circumstances suggest that it was not a random act of violence,” Lt. Hill said.

— Mitchell White

Fatal crash victim identified

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department’s Coroner’s Bureau has identified the driver who was killed in a head-on collision last week on State Route 154 as 39-year-old Sean Daye McDonough, of Ventura.

The collision occurred around 3:50 a.m. March 25 just east of Lake Cachuma.

The driver of the other involved vehicle, 34-year-old Ernest Gilbert, of Santa Barbara, suffered major injuries in the collision and was transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

The investigation into the cause of the collision is ongoing.

— Mitchell White

Homicide victim identified

LOS OLIVOS — The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department’s Coroner’s Bureau has identified the victim of a suspicious death that occurred earlier this month as 17-year-old Santiago Maldonado Martinez, of Shandon.

The death was reported on the evening of March 7 in the 6200 block of Foxen Canyon Road. It was initially reported as a traffic collision, though deputies did not find a collision, according to Raquel Zick, sheriff’s spokeswoman.

The investigation remains ongoing and no additional details were released.

— Mitchell White

Man sentenced for attempted murder

Santa Barbara County District Attorney Joyce E. Dudley announced Tuesday that 26-year-old Fidel Lorenzana Lopez was sentenced to 16 years in custody by Santa Barbara Superior Court Judge Brian E. Hill.

On Feb. 16, Mr. Lopez pleaded guilty to numerous felony counts including second-degree attempted murder, assault with intent to commit rape, kidnapping, assault with force likely to cause great bodily injury, felony sexual battery, robbery and dissuasion of a witness, according to a news release from the D.A.’s office.

The crimes occurred during an incident on Sept. 29, 2020 in Goleta. A victim, identified as Jane Doe, went to 7-Eleven and was denied service because she did not have a mask. Mr. Lopez, who had a mask, bought alcohol for Jane Doe but would only give it to her if she agreed “to go to his favorite drinking location with him,” Ms. Dudley said.

“After having a few drinks, Defendant asked Jane Doe to go to an even more remote area with him. She declined,” Ms. Dudley said. “Defendant took Jane Doe’s phone and dragged her to an area farther from the Seymour Duncan Parking lot where he told Jane Doe he was going to kill her. “Defendant then attacked Jane Doe and attempted to rape her. Throughout the attack, Jane Doe vehemently fought the Defendant. Eventually, he gave up attempting to rape her and started to strangle her. Again, Jane Doe bravely fought and screamed.”

A Good Samaritan heard the victim screaming and yelled out and the victim was able to escape where employees helped her and she called the police. Mr. Lopez fled the scene and was apprehended a few miles away, Ms. Dudley said.

“Jane Doe exhibited her bravery once more by being present at sentencing and having Prosecuting Attorney Lauren Franco make a statement on her behalf,” Ms. Dudley said. “Jane Doe let the Defendant know that he is where he deserves to be because he destroyed her life. She noted that it will not be easy for her to forget what he did to her, and she thanks God that she is still here with her family. Jane Doe also expressed her thanks to the people who helped her that night.”

— Mitchell White

Road closure set for construction project

Los Padres National Forest officials announced Tuesday that a portion of East Camino Cielo in the Santa Barbara Ranger District will be closed to the public during construction scheduled for April and May.

The section that will close to ensure worker and public safety is on East Camino Cielo from Cold Springs Saddle to Romero Saddle. The construction work will be extensive and require the roadway to be dug up, reinforced with new crib walls, and repaved. Public motorists will not be allowed to use the road until the construction project is completed, according to officials.

This closure will restrict access to Pendola as well as the Divide Peak OHV area and the top of Romero Trail. This roadway suffered extensive storm damage in 2017 and recently received emergency funding from the Federal Highways Administration to begin construction.

The road will be closed to the public starting Thursday through May 31. Violations could result in a fine of $5,000 or six months in prison.

For questions on this project or to get a current conditions update, please contact the Santa Barbara Ranger District at 805-448-3648.

— Mitchell White