Traffic, Crime and Fire Blotter

Patrols to focus on distracted driving

SANTA MARIA — In recognition of April being Distracted Driving Awareness Month, the Santa Maria Police Department is encouraging drivers to give their phones a break and focus on the road.

Throughout the month, additional officers will be on patrol specifically looking for drivers who violate the state’s hands-free cell phone law.

“When you are driving, give the phone a rest,” read a department news release. “A driver’s number one focus should be on the road. Anything that distracts you from the task of driving, especially a phone, puts yourself and others at risk.”

According to the 2020 statewide public opinion survey, more than 75% of drivers surveyed listed texting while driving as their biggest safety concern. The goal of the campaign is to increase compliance with the hands-free law and keep the public safe, authorities said.

Under current law, drivers are not allowed to hold a phone or other electronic device while behind the wheel. Drivers under 18 are not allowed to use a phone for any reason, including hands-free.

“If you need to make a call or send a text, pull over and park at a safe location,” police said. “Drivers should silence their phones or put the phone out of reach, such as the glove box or trunk.”

Funding for distracted driving enforcement operations are provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

— Mitchell White

Man accused of lewd acts with child

An 18-year-old man was arrested Tuesday and is accused of engaging in sexual acts with a minor under the age of 10, authorities said.

Michael Felipe Limon was arrested at his home in the unincorporated area of Santa Barbara on suspicion of a pair of felony violations, which also includes possessing or distributing child pornography, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

Mr. Limon was arrested after an extensive, confidential criminal investigation and was taken into custody without incident. He is being held on $250,000 at the Main Jail, authorities said.

Detectives believe there may be additional victims who have not been identified. Anyone with knowledge of additional crimes associated with Mr. Limon is asked to contact Detective Adomaitis at npa5129@sbsheriff.org or by calling 805-681-4150. To leave an anonymous tip, visit www.sbsheriff.org/anonymous-tip or call 805-681-4171.

— Mitchell White

Juvenile injured in shooting

SANTA MARIA — A 17-year-old was injured in a shooting Wednesday night in Santa Maria, police said.

The shooting was reported just after 6 p.m. Wednesday in the area of the 1700 block of South Lincoln Street. Upon arrival, officers located evidence of a shooting and began their investigation. No victim was located at the scene, according to authorities.

A few minutes later, police received information that a shooting victim arrived at a residence. Emergency personnel responded and located the victim, who was transported by ground ambulance before being airlifted to a local hospital for treatment.

An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police by calling 805-928-3781 ext. 2277. To leave an anonymous tip, call 805-928-3781.

— Mitchell White

Two-week closure set for highway ramp

SANTA BARBARA — The northbound Highway 101 onramp at Salinas Street will be closed for a two-week period, starting Sunday.

The closure will be in place until April 16 as Caltrans performs repairs to nearby sewer lines. Electronic message boards will be posted to advise all travelers about the closure, according to a news release.

Motorists can use the 101 onramps at Hot Springs Road or North Milpas Street during the closure.

The contractor for the $175,000 project is Lash Construction, of Santa Barbara.

Motorists are reminded to move over and slow down when driving through construction zones

— Mitchell White