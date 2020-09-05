Traffic, Crime and Fire Blotter

Man arrested in standoff

RAFAEL MALDONADO/NEWS-PRESS PHOTOS

The Santa Barbara Police Department’s Bearcat SWAT vehicle responded to the PATH homeless shelter Friday afternoon following reports of a man with a gun.

SANTA BARBARA — A man was taken into custody Friday afternoon following a 90-minute standoff at the People Assisting The Homeless facility in the 800 block of Cacique Street in Santa Barbara, police said.

At approximately 3:30 p.m. Friday, police received a report of a man with a gun at PATH. Prior to police arrival, staff at the facility evacuated the bottom floor of the two-floor facility, said Anthony Wagner, spokesman for the Santa Barbara Police Department.

Police evacuated the female dorm on the second floor as they continued to communicate with a witness inside the male dorm. At least 12 police squad cars and the department’s Bearcat SWAT vehicle also responded to the incident, Mr. Wagner said.

An officer armed with a rifle outside the homeless shelter on Friday afternoon. The suspect was eventually arrested on a felony warrant, police said.

Police eventually entered the male dorm, escorted several people out and located the suspect, 27-year-old Sean Dalton Bartholow. Mr. Bartholow was taken into custody around 5 p.m. without incident and police located a replica firearm inside the male dorm, Mr. Wagner said.

Mr. Bartholow was arrested on a prior felony warrant for possession of a controlled substance and possessing a weapon on a school campus. Additional charges are pending and the investigation is continuing.

No injuries were reported.

— Mitchell White

Traffic collision results in fatality

GOLETA — A motorcyclist died from injuries suffered in a collision Friday afternoon in Goleta, authorities said.

The collision was reported around 3:55 p.m. near the intersection of Cathedral Oaks Road and King Daniel Lane in Goleta, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

Traffic restrictions were in place on portions of Cathedral Oaks Road for a time following the collision.

The identity of the motorcyclist was withheld Friday afternoon. No additional details were released.

The cause of the collision is under investigation.

— Mitchell White

Fire weather watch issued

The National Weather Service has issued a fire weather watch for Santa Barbara County Mountains and the South Coast due to forecast sundowner winds, low humidity and very hot temperatures.

The watch will go into effect this evening and is expected to last through Monday night. It could be extended if conditions warrant, according to the National Weather Service.

County residents are reminded to avoid hazardous activities that may cause sparks or start a wildfire.

— Mitchell White

Road closures planned next week

A pair of road closures and detours will be in place next week for the replacement of Southern California Edison power poles.

From 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, portions of Varley Street in Summerland will be closed as a pole is replaced at 2314 Varley St.

From 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, portions of Ladera Lane in Montecito will be closed as a pole is replaced at 848 Ladera Lane, according to officials.

— Mitchell White