Traffic, Crime and Fire Blotter

Brush fire burns three acres

SANTA YNEZ — A vegetation fire burned an estimated three acres on Friday afternoon in the 4000 block of State Route 154 near Lake Cachuma, authorities said.

Around 11:05 a.m., the Santa Barbara County Fire Department responded to reports of a vegetation fire. Upon arrival, crews found the fire being pushed by westward winds and upgraded its response to include helicopters, dozers and additional units, said Capt. Daniel Bertucelli, fire spokesman.

Crews worked to put in hose lines and were assisted by a water-dropping helicopter. No structures were threatened and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

— Mitchell White

Hazmat team deployed after fire

GOLETA — Hazardous materials personnel were deployed to mitigate potentially contaminated water runoff following a structure fire Thursday night in Goleta, authorities said.

Around 7 p.m. Thursday, the Santa Barbara County Fire Department responded to the 6300 block of Lindmar Drive in Goleta for a report of a structure fire. Multiple chemicals were involved in the fire, which was doused and the runoff was diverted away from storm drains, said Capt. Daniel Bertucelli, fire spokesman.

Hazmat crews arrived on scene Thursday and crews made entry to assess the spill and begin cleanup, Capt. Bertucelli said.

No injuries were reported and an investigation is ongoing.

— Mitchell White