Traffic, Crime and Fire blotter

Hikers injured on Hot Springs Trail

MONTECITO — The Montecito Fire Department alongside Santa Barbara Search and Rescue rescued two hikers on Hot Springs Trail Saturday.

The two rescues were separate incidents but occurred within 30 feet of each other, one at 11:30 a.m. and the other at 4 p.m.

The second rescue was in response to a woman who fell and injured her leg. Montecito Fire did not specify the injury in the first rescue.

Both patients were transported via American Medical Response ambulances.

— Annelise Hanshaw