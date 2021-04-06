Traffic, Crime and Fire Blotter

Suspects arrested for firing gun in air

GOLETA — Two Goleta residents were arrested on multiple charges after firing a gun into the air Friday afternoon. Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s deputies discovered the handgun was stolen.

Around 2:24 p.m. Friday, deputies responded to a residence off San Milano Drive to investigate a shot heard by a 911 caller.

Law enforcement detained 20-year-old Jesus Coronado and 25-year-old Carter Chavez from the front yard of the residence. They didn’t have a gun in possession when deputies arrived.

During the investigation, deputies learned the suspects fired a gun in the backyard.

After obtaining a search warrant that evening, the Sheriff’s Office found a .22-caliber handgun that had been stolen from the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office in Missouri.

Mr. Coronado faces charges of negligent discharge of a firearm (felony), conspiracy (felony), possession of stolen property (felony) and possession of metal knuckles (felony).

Mr. Chavez is charged with negligent discharge of a firearm (felony), conspiracy (felony) and possession of a narcotic controlled substance (misdemeanor).

Both are booked at the county main jail and are held on $35,000 bail.

— Annelise Hanshaw

Felony suspect surrenders

SANTA BARBARA — Victoria Zhou, a 21-year-old student, was arrested on suspicion of breaking into the Direct Relief building at 6100 Wallace Becknell Road on early Friday morning.

Law enforcement presence led to a safe surrender.

The Santa Barbara Police Department, assisted by Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s deputies and Santa Barbara Airport Police, responded to the call at 5:45 a.m. and discovered evidence of a break in, including broken glass.

Law enforcement spoke to Ms. Zhou, who had barricaded herself inside. Eventually, she complied and was taken into custody.

She is held at the Santa Barbara County Jail with commercial burglary and other related charges. Her bail is set at $50,000.

— Annelise Hanshaw

No criminal charges for San Marcos Preserve protesters

SANTA BARBARA — The Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s office is not filing criminal charges on the eight protesters arrested Feb. 25 near the San Marcos Preserve, District Attorney Joyce Dudley announced Monday.

The protesters were arrested and cited for obstructing free movement on a public street. They blocked a contractor from entering the property, who then sought law enforcement’s help.

The property owner, who employs the contractor, informed the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office and the district attorney’s office that he did not want charges filed.

The input from the property owner and the contractor were considered at the time of the arrests and during the filing decision.

The property owner has reached an agreement with the Foothills Forever campaign to delay construction until June 2, giving protesters time to raise $18 million to purchase the property.

— Annelise Hanshaw