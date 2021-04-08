Traffic, Crime and Fire Blotter

Trailer destroyed in fire

COURTESY PHOTO

SANTA MARIA — A trailer attached to a pickup truck was destroyed on Wednesday after catching fire in Santa Maria, authorities said.

The fire was reported around noon Wednesday. Santa Barbara County Fire Department crews were joined on scene by personnel with the Santa Maria City Fire Department and found a large travel trailer fully involved in fire, said Capt. Bertucelli, county fire spokesman.

The lone occupant was out of the trailer and was uninjured. Crews began to attack the fire and were able to knock down the flames within 10 minutes. The blaze spread to some nearby trees and caused minor damage, Capt. Bertucelli said.

The American Red Cross was contacted to assist the occupant for housing needs. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

— Mitchell White

Rollover on Highway 101

SANTA BARBARA — A pickup truck rolled over traveling southbound on Highway 101 Wednesday morning at 7:18 a.m. The incident occurred north of the Carrillo Street exit.

The driver, the sole occupant of the silver Toyota Tundra, suffered minor injuries, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The rollover resulted in significant backup along the highway. The cause is under investigation.

— Annelise Hanshaw

Commercial burglary suspect arrested

SANTA BARBARA — A Goleta man was arrested on drug charges and is accused of prowling at a business in the 700 block of Carpinteria Street in Santa Barbara, police said.

Fernando Moya Hernandez, 25, was observed by the business owner on a security camera around 4:50 a.m. Wednesday. Police responded and set up a perimeter before Mr. Hernandez jumped the fence and ran from an officer, Lt. Shawn Hill, spokesman for the Santa Barbara Police Department, said in a news release.

Mr. Hernandez was contacted in the 700 block of Cacique Street and surrendered without incident.

Police said Mr. Hernandez discarded a backpack that contained methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia while fleeing. He was booked at Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of attempted burglary, resisting arrest, possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia, Lt. Hill said.

— Mitchell White

Man arrested on gun, drug charges

LOMPOC — The Lompoc Police Department assisted State Parole Agents in an arrest Tuesday night in connection with a pair of outstanding warrants, authorities said.

The arrest was made around 8:45 a.m. Tuesday. Filemon Contreras Ramirez was taken into custody. A search warrant was issued for both Mr. Ramirez and his vehicle, and police located a loaded 12-gauge shotgun, 137 rounds of various live ammunition, a large-capacity magazine and 18 grams of methamphetamine, according to a news release.

Mr. Ramirez was booked into jail on numerous weapons and drug charges, police said.

— Mitchell White