Traffic, Crime and Fire Blotter

Structure fire in downtown SB

SANTA BARBARA — The sprinkler system at Sushi Tyme at 811 State St. helped keep a kitchen fire in check, but the fire caused significant damage to the restaurant Thursday morning, authorities said.

The Santa Barbara City Fire Department received a report of fire alarms ringing around 2:50 a.m. Thursday. Crews arrived and found the business was fully charred with smoke and water flowing from the front door, according to fire officials.

Units on scene called for a full structure response and crews forced their way through the front door and found a small fire in the kitchen area. A significant amount of water was discovered inside and crews remained on scene for another two hours conducting salvage and overhaul, said Capt. George Martinez, fire spokesman.

The fire was limited to the kitchen area and did not extend to any nearby buildings. No injuries were reported.

An investigator determined the fire to be accidental in nature and damages were estimated to be $40,000. The business will remain closed until repairs are made, officials said.

The building was unoccupied at the time of the fire, and fire officials credit the sprinkler system for preventing the fire from spreading.

— Mitchell White

Man pleads guilty to bank robbery charge

A Michigan man who robbed a Lompoc credit union, and two days later attempted to rob a bank and led law enforcement on a high-speed pursuit that ended with him crashing his getaway car near Vandenberg Air Force Base, pleaded guilty Thursday to a federal criminal charge.

Maurice Antwion Pilgrim Jr., 19, of Detroit, pleaded guilty to one count of bank robbery, according to the Department of Justice.

According to his plea agreement, on Oct. 13, 2020, Mr. Pilgrim robbed a Coast Hills Credit Union in Lompoc and netted $3,000. Two days later, he attempted to rob Mechanics Bank in Guadalupe by handing one of the tellers a note which read, “give me $5,000-$10,000 and no gets hurt.” He fled the scene after seeing a nearby bank security guard.

He was spotted driving on State Route 1 and a pursuit ensued. After initially stopping his car, he refused to exit the vehicle and, to avoid capture, sped away. He drove at speeds more than 110 mph, weaving in and out of traffic and almost colliding with other motorists, the plea agreement states.

His vehicle went off the road near the Vandenberg Air Force Base visitor center and he attempted to flee on foot but was quickly apprehended. A total of $552 was recovered from Mr. Pilgrim’s car and $1,700 was recovered from his pockets that were the proceeds of his robbery of the credit union.

He is scheduled to be sentenced Jun1 and faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in federal prison.

— Mitchell White