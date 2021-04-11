Traffic, Crime and Fire Blotter

SUV catches fire in casino parking structure

COURTESY PHOTO

An SUV was engulfed in flames Friday night inside a parking structure at the Chumash Casino Resort.

SANTA YNEZ — An SUV was engulfed in flames Friday night inside a parking structure at the Chumash Casino Resort, authorities said.

The incident was reported around 11:20 p.m. on the ground floor of a parking garage that is used for employee vehicles and valet service, which is separate from the general public parking area. Fire crews gained access to the vehicle and knocked down the fire in about 10 minutes, according to fire officials.

The fire was contained to the single vehicle and there was no damage to the structure, and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

— Mitchell White

Closures planned for Highway 101 project

CARPINTERIA — Several lane closures are planned this week as work continues on the Highway 101 widening project in Carpinteria.

From 9 p.m. tonight to 5 a.m. Monday, one northbound lane will be closed from Bailard Avenue to Santa Claus Lane, as well as from North Padaro Lane to Sheffield Drive. The closure will also include the on and offramps at Bailard Avenue, Casitas Pass Road, Linden Avenue and Santa Monica Road. A similar closure will be in place during overnight hours Monday to Friday, according to Caltrans officials.

From 10 p.m. tonight to 7 a.m. Saturday, one southbound lane will be closed from Sheffield Drive to North Padaro Lane, as well as from Santa Claus Lane to Bailard Avenue. The closure will also include the on and offramps at Carpinteria, Reynolds, Linden and Bailard avenues and Casitas Pass Road.

A similar closure will be enforced during overnight hours Monday to Friday. Consecutive ramps in the same direction will not be closed at the same time, officials said.

Over the next few weeks, crews will be finishing up work on the south side of the Highway in Carpinteria and will then shift lanes onto the new median and southbound areas.

The southbound onramp at Sheffield Drive will be closed for the duration of the project, with an anticipated reopening date set for 2023. The offramp at Sheffield Drive will be closed for up to 16 months and could reopen by the end of 2021.

The offramp at Carpinteria Avenue reopened on March 29.

Flaggers will be in place to direct traffic at the Evans Avenue undercrossing during daytime work.

Temporary stop signs will be installed at the intersection of Sheffield Drive and North Jameson Lane for the duration of construction of the Summerland segment.

Crews will pothole to confirm utility locations in preparation for upcoming work on the roundabouts and freeway improvements in the areas of North and South Jameson Lane, Olive Mill Road, Coast Village Road, and the highway ramps at Olive Mill and San Ysidro roads. From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m Tuesday, the southbound offramp at Olive Mill Road will be closed. During the same time, closures are planned for the northbound onramps at San Ysidro and Olive Mill roads. Ramps will not be closed at the same time to allow drivers to use the open ramp, officials said.

For the Highway 101: Summerland project, which is located between Sheffield Drive and North Padaro Lane, crews will continue to excavate and place the base for upcoming median and lane improvements. In addition, crews will begin paving the asphalt base for upcoming Continuously Reinforced Concrete Pavement later this spring. Crews will also install underground storm drains and new drainage features.

At the Sheffield Drive interchange, work will continue on retaining walls, temporary supports and bridge span.

For the Highway 101: Carpinteria to Santa Barbara project, officials have employed measures to balance effective freeway construction with environmental protections, specifically related to cormorants, a protected bird species.

“In response to increased concerns over the use of auditory deterrent measures, the project team is taking steps to shift the focus of activity to rely more heavily on visual deterrents and human presence to help significantly reduce or eliminate the use of air blasts,” officials said. “Please expect to see biologists monitoring the area daily and tree crews rotating visual deterrents. Climbers will also be switching out the use of mylar flash tape for other visual deterrents, including owl silhouettes. Trees will remain as part of the longterm habitat. “

Crews also continue to build the bridge span at the Evans Avenue undercrossing, and concrete recycling is ongoing at the North Padaro interchange.

Crews will continue work on southbound 101 and various ramps as part of the Highway 101: Carpinteria project. Crews are finishing up work on the southbound side in preparation for shifting lanes. Motorists are advised to expect alternating lane and ramp closures.

After switching traffic, crews will begin breaking up old pavement to prepare for upcoming work on new freeway lanes on the north side of the highway.

Construction work for temporary ramp improvements at Santa Monica Road is continuing.

Crews are finishing work on safety barriers near Franklin and Santa Monica creek bridges.

Also, crews have installed in-and-out blocks for the new sound wall between Carpinteria and Santa Ynez avenues. Crews will be installing access gates for the new wall, and will finish up the safety barriers along the southbound shoulder.

In addition, a landscaping contractor is planting and mulching along Casitas Pass Road, the 101, Linden Avenue and Via Real.

For more information on the project, visit www.sbroads.com.

— Mitchell White