Traffic, Crime and Fire Blotter

Shelter-in-place lifted after barricaded suspect arrested

SANTA BARBARA — A shelter-in-place order was lifted for a neighborhood near Santa Barbara City College Sunday morning, after law enforcement arrested a suspect who had barricaded himself inside an apartment in the 200 block of Ladera Street.

The Santa Barbara Police Department responded to the scene at 5:14 a.m. after a report of a male suspect pointing a handgun at a person. Officers spotted a suspect matching the description, and the suspect fled and barricaded himself inside the apartment.

Officers evacuated the other apartment units, and Santa Barbara Police SWAT and Crisis Negotiations Response Team officers de-escalated the incident and arrested the suspect without injury.

The investigation is ongoing.

Vehicle crashes into tree

BUELLTON — A driver suffered major injuries after crashing into a tree just after 2 a.m. Sunday morning in the 900 block of Highway 246.

Santa Barbara County firefighters performed major extrication and sent the patient in a CalStar ambulance to the hospital for treatment.

The driver was the sole human occupant, but dogs also suffered injuries during the crash. Firefighters turned the dogs over to a vet for treatment.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Man dies after falling from boat at Point Conception

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY — A 67-year-old man fell off a 27-foot catamaran at approximately 2:50 p.m. Sunday. The boat ran aground at Point Conception along the Gaviota coast.

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department, Vandenberg Air Force Base Fire Department and the U.S. Coast Guard responded. County Fire and the Coast Guard employed helicopters.

Members of the Coast Guard located the victim, but he was declared deceased.

A second occupant of the vessel was rescued and assisted by paramedics.

All known occupants are accounted for.

