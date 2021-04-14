Traffic, Crime and Fire Blotter

Woman arrested in assault

SANTA BARBARA — A Santa Barbara woman has been arrested in connection with an assault that occurred Monday night in the 400 block of South Salinas Street, police said.

The incident was reported around 11:40 p.m. Monday. Police responded to multiple reports of a fight in progress with someone screaming for help. Officers arrived and found a woman who was severely beaten and laying on the sidewalk, said Sgt. Ethan Ragsdale, spokesman for the Santa Barbara Police Department.

“During the investigation, Officers learned the attack was the result of a family dispute,” Sgt. Ragsdale said. “It is believed at this point the suspect and the victim are related. The attack was captured on surrounding security cameras and shows the victim was stuck numerous times, and lost consciousness before several citizens intervened to prevent further harm to the victim.”

The suspect, 19-year-old Crystal Alania Ramos, was detained on scene and arrested after allegedly trying to walk away from officers. She was booked at the Santa Barbara County Main Jail on suspicion of assault with force likely to produce great bodily injury and battery causing great bodily injury, both felonies. She is being held on $50,000 bail.

The victim was being treated at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

— Mitchell White

Pile burning may resume today

A prescribed pile burn of up to 10 acres of slash from felled dead trees and brush could resume today, weather pending.

The burn, which could continue throughout the month at various locations within the Los Padres National Forest, is aimed at reducing the risk of wildfire. The activity helps prevent the spread of wildfires and can greatly reduce impacts to watersheds that can result in soil loss and sedimentation, according to officials.

The burn will only be conducted when the meteorological conditions are “highly favorable” to direct smoke away from populated areas.

— Mitchell White