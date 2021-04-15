Traffic, Crime and Fire Blotter

Suspects sought in burglary

GOLETA — The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a burglary that occurred Tuesday morning at the Indo China Market in the Storke Shopping Center in Goleta.

Deputies were dispatched to the business around 4:25 a.m. Tuesday for a burglar alarm. Deputies arrived within minutes and discovered signs of forced entry, said Raquel Zick, sheriff spokeswoman.

A search of the interior of the business and the surrounding area was conducted, but no suspects were located. Throughout the day Tuesday, the deputies continued their investigation and were assisted by the forensics technicians in the collection of evidence.

“The initial investigation indicates that there are five suspects who are associated with a dark colored sedan,” Ms. Zick said. “Items taken during the burglary include an undisclosed amount of cash as well as personal and business documents.”

The case has been forwarded to Sheriff’s detectives, who are seeking information about the incident or the suspects involved. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Criminal Investigations Bureau at 805-681-4150. To leave an anonymous tip, call 805-681-4171 or visit www.sbsheriff.org/home/anonymous-tip.

— Mitchell White