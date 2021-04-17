Traffic, Crime and Fire Blotter

Parklet destroyed in Santa Barbara

The parklet in front of Twenty-Four Blackbirds Chocolate, at 428 E. Haley St., was destroyed and two other vehicles were damaged Friday in downtown Santa Barbara.

Police responded around 9:45 a.m. to the intersection of Olive and East Haley streets and found a grey and white RV that struck a pair of parked vehicles and the seating area in front of the restaurant. The driver, whose identity was withheld, remained on scene and cooperated with authorities, police said.

No arrests were made and no injuries were reported.

— Mitchell White

Fire Department to conduct defensible space chipping

SANTA BARBARA — The Santa Barbara City Fire Department will be conducting defensible space chipping for the San Roque and Ontare chip areas starting April 26.

The program is offered for homeowners who are within the Wildland Fire Suppression Assessment District. Residents in the area are advised to have their piles out by April 26 as second passes will not be made.

Residents are reminded to review the instructions for chipping that are printed in the annual newsletter and on the vegetation chipping notice received in the mail. The instruction can also be found by visiting https://tinyurl.com/3fm6x4rx.

If you have any questions about the annual chipping program or would like to schedule a Voluntary Defensible Space Evaluation, contact Chris Braden with the Santa Barbara City Fire Department at 805-564-5737.

— Mitchell White