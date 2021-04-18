Traffic, Crime and Fire Blotter

Closures scheduled for Highway 101 widening project

Construction crews are continuing to work on the retaining walls and bridge spans at the Sheffield Drive interchange as part of the Highway 101: Summerland project. Shown here is the rebar placement in preparation for the concrete pour.

CARPINTERIA — Several highway and ramp closures are planned next week as work continues on the Linden and Casitas Pass Highway 101 widening project in Carpinteira.

From 9 p.m. tonight to 5 a.m. Monday, one northbound lane will be closed from Casitas Pass Road to Santa Claus Lane and North Padaro Lane to Sheffield Drive. The closure will also include the offramp at Santa Monica Road as needed, according to Caltrans officials.

A similar closure will be enforced during overnight hours Monday to Friday.

From 10 p.m. Tuesday to 5 a.m. Wednesday, crews will pothole to confirm utility locations in preparation for upcoming work on the roundabouts and freeway improvements. One northbound lane from San Ysidro Road to Milpas Street will be closed, as well as the onramps at San Ysidro Road and Cabrillo Boulevard, and the offramps at Olive Mill Road and Salinas Street. Ramps will not be closed at the same time to allow drivers to use the open ramp before or after the closure.

Crews will also continue to build the bridge span at the Evans Avenue undercrossing as part of the Highway 101: Carpinteria to Santa Barbara project.

From 10 p.m. tonight to 7 a.m. Monday, one southbound lane will be closed from Sheffield Drive to North Padaro Lane. The closure will also include one southbound lane from Santa Claus Lane to Casitas Pass Road, as well as the on and offramps at Reynolds Avenue, Linden Avenue and Casitas Pass Road. A similar closure will be enforced during overnight hours Monday to Friday.

From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, the southbound offramp at Olive Mill Road and Los Patos Way will be closed.

The southbound onramp at Sheffield Drive will be closed for the duration of the project, with an anticipated reopening date set for 2023. The offramp at Sheffield Drive will be closed for up to 16 months and could reopen by the end of 2021.

During the week of April 26, flaggers will be in place to direct traffic along Via Real between Casitas Pass Road and the Ogan Road roundabout to allow space for planting. Flaggers will direct traffic with alternating lane closures at the Evans Avenue undercrossing. Temporary stop signs will be installed at the intersection of Sheffield Drive and North Jameson Lane for the duration of construction of the Summerland segment.

For the Highway 101: Summerland project, which is located between Sheffield Drive and North Padaro Lane, crews have begun paving the asphalt base layer as part of the Continuously Reinforced Concrete Pavement. Crews will also install underground storm drains and the new drainage features.

At the Sheffield Drive interchange, work will continue on retaining walls and the bridge span. Crews will pour concrete and allow it to crew, and will then stress test the new bridge deck.

For the Highway 101: Carpinteria to Santa Barbara project, officials have employed measures to balance effective freeway construction with environmental protections, specifically related to cormorants, a protected bird species.

“In response to increased concerns over the use of auditory deterrent measures, the project team is taking steps to shift the focus of activity to rely more heavily on visual deterrents and human presence to help significantly reduce or eliminate the use of air blasts,” officials said. “Please expect to see biologists monitoring the area daily and tree crews rotating visual deterrents. Climbers will also be switching out the use of mylar flash tape for other visual deterrents, including owl silhouettes. Trees will remain as part of the longterm habitat.”

Crews also continue to build the bridge span at the Evans Avenue undercrossing. Crews will pour concrete and allow the concrete to cure before stress testing the new bridge deck. Concrete recycling is continuing at the North Padaro interchange.

Crews will continue work on southbound 101 and various ramps as part of the Highway 101: Carpinteria project. Traffic has been shifted onto the new southbound and median paving. Construction will progres on the new northbound lanes on the mountain side of the highway.

Crews will break up old pavement and excavate to prepare for the new northbound lanes. Trucks will be removing the old pavement at night for safety, and residents are advised to expect noise during overnight work.

Crews are working on overhead signs, guardrail and other adjustments to the southbound side of the highway and ramps.

Crews are beginning preparation for the next stage of bridge work near the Franklin and Santa Monica creek bridges.

On the north side of the highway near Franciscan Court and north of Cravens Lane, crews will begin preparations and then begin driving piles for the new sound walls. Crews will also begin excavating and driving piles for new overhead signs.

For the Highway 101: Linden and Casitas Pass portion of the project, the landscaping contractor is planting and mulching along Casitas Pass Road, the 101, Linden Avenue and Via Real. Motorists are advised to expect flaggers on Via Real directing bike lane traffic during the week of April 26.

For more information on the project, visit www.sbroads.com.

— Mitchell White