Traffic, Crime and Fire Blotter

Man arrested on drug, gun charges

SANTA BARBARA — A Santa Barbara man was arrested Saturday on drug and gun charges, police said.

Around 7:40 p.m. Saturday, an officer was on patrol in the area of 200 North Quarantina Street and noticed a vehicle commit a traffic violation. During a traffic stop, the driver, later identified as Alejandro Alvarez, 30, provided a false name, and police said he “did not want to provide his true identity for fear of potential arrest,” said Sgt. Ethan Ragsdale, spokesman for the Santa Barbara Police Department.

Officers learned Mr. Alvarez was driving on an expired driver’s license, and during a search of the vehicle officers located drug paraphernalia, live ammunition, credit cards that did not belong to him and a large amount of cash, Sgt. Ragsdale said.

A police K-9 unit responded and the dog alerted officers “to the potential of more narcotics inside the vehicle,” Sgt. Ragsdale said, adding that officers found heroin, a large amount of methamphetamine and cocaine, as well as a stun-gun and a replica firearm inside the vehicle.

Mr. Alvarez was arrested on suspicion of multiple felony charges, including possession for sales of cocaine and methamphetamine, possession for transportation of the drugs, in addition to being a felon in possession of a stun-gun and ammunition.

He was also booked on suspicion of a pair of misdemeanor charges, including possession of drug paraphernalia and providing a false identification to a peace officer. He is being held on $35,000 bail.

— Mitchell White

Gang member arrested on gun charges

LOMPOC — A registered gang member in Lompoc was arrested Sunday night following “an unprovoked assault” of a 12-year-old juvenile, police said.

Around 10:20 p.m. Sunday, police arrested Pablo Jesus Torres, 19, in the 700 block of North F Street. A truck associated with Mr. Torres, who had been on parole, was seen leaving the area of the assault where a 12-year-old was jumped by two Hispanic men. During the assault, one of the suspects was holding a rifle, according to the Lompoc Police Department.

Officers searched the area that Mr. Torres is known to frequent and found his truck speeding in an alley. Moments later, officers located the parked truck and Mr. Torres was nearby.

Police said he fled from officers but was caught a few minutes later. A search of the truck revealed a loaded rifle with a pistol grip.

Mr. Torres was arrested on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition, obstruction, possession of a short-barreled rifle, and a parole violation. His parole was also revoked, police said.

— Mitchell White