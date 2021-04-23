Traffic, Crime and Fire Blotter

Flores released from jail after posting bail

SAN LUIS OBISPO — Ruben Flores was released from jail after posting bail on Wednesday night.

Mr. Flores, 80, had been in custody at the San Luis Obispo County Jail since April 13 when he and his son, Paul, were arrested in connection with the 1996 disappearance of Cal Poly student Kristin Smart.

Susan Flores, Paul’s mother, reportedly showed up at the jail around 10 p.m. and Ruben left with her after he was released.

Paul Flores, 44, has been charged with first-degree murder and has been denied bail. Ruben is charged with being an accessory to the crime and is accused of helping hide Kristin’s body, according to the complaint.

Both have pleaded not guilty.

Before his release, the bail for Ruben Flores was lowered from $250,000 to $50,000. He must pay 10% of the bail and provide the court with his passport within 24 hours of release. He has also been ordered to stay within San Luis Obispo County and submit to electronic monitoring.

Later Thursday, the Smart family filed a civil lawsuit against Ruben Flores alleging that he moved Ms. Smart’s body from his property as recently as February 2020.

— Mitchell White

Man arrested on felony charge

SANTA BARBARA — A Santa Barbra man was arrested Thursday on suspicion of making terrorist threats and brandishing a weapon following an altercation in Santa Barbara, police said.

The incident was reported around 2:30 p.m. Thursday at 200 Reef Court. Dispatchers received a report of a man brandishing a black firearm and taser after a verbal altercation between two people. The victim reported “serious verbal threats were made by the suspect to harm the victim,” said Sgt. Ethan Ragsdale, police spokesman.

The suspect, identified as 58-year-old John Gaffney, fled into his apartment prior to law enforcement arrival. Officers established a perimeter and an officer with the county’s Co-Response Team and Crisis Negotiation Response Team responded to the scene.

Officers attempted contact with Mr. Gaffney via cell phone but he refused to answer calls. Face-to-face communication was established and Mr. Gaffney surrendered after brief negotiations.

Officers located weapons in the residence, which were determined to be a stun-gun taser and a pepper spray gun. Mr. Gaffney was booked at the Santa Barbara County Jail and is being held on $50,000 bail.

— Mitchell White