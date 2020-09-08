Traffic, Crime and Fire Blotter

Vegetation fire outside Lompoc burns 25 acres

LOMPOC — The Santa Barbara County Fire Department responded to a vegetation fire at 1:26 p.m. Monday off San Miguelito Road south of Lompoc.

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department, with assistance from the Lompoc City Fire Department and Los Padres National Forest, put in containment lines with Santa Barbara County Air Support Unit’s Fire Copter, which provided water drops. A slow rate of spread was reported.

The fire reportedly had the potential of burning 200 acres, but after 25 acres, forward progress was stopped, all evacuation warnings were lifted, and no structures were destroyed or damaged.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

— Grayce McCormick

Head-on collision on SR 154

COURTESY PHOTOS

Firefighters respond to a crash on State Route 154 Sunday. Three were injured, one of whom suffered life-threatening injuries.

SANTA BARBARA — One passenger endured life-threatening injuries as a result of a head-on collision on State Route 154 Sunday afternoon.

Two other passengers sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash occurred one mile northeast of Foothill Road.

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department, which was on a nearby call, was able to respond quickly to Sunday’s crash on State Route 154.

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department responded. All patients were transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital via ambulance.

— Annelise Hanshaw

Hiker experiences heat-related rescue

MONTECITO — A hiker was rescued after suffering heat-related complications off the San Ysidro Trail Sunday afternoon.

Santa Barbara County Search and Rescue, along with Montecito Fire, AMR and Santa Barbara County Air Support, responded to the location just after 2 p.m., about two miles up from the trailhead.

The air support was canceled and returned to service due to the patient’s condition and treatment, and medics decided on a ground transport.

Teams loaded the patient in the rescue litter basket for transport and descended the trail with assistance from numerous belay stations for areas that were unstable.

The patient was transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital for additional care and evaluation.

— Grayce McCormick

Missing Santa Maria teen located

SANTA MARIA — Graciela Ponce Morales, an 18-year-old Santa Maria resident, returned home Sunday morning, approximately four hours after being reported missing under suspicious circumstances. She was located at a residence in Santa Maria.

The Santa Maria Police Department released a statement thanking the public for its help.

— Annelise Hanshaw

Body found in Gaviota Beach area

GAVIOTA — A body was found in the Gaviota Beach area off of Hollister Ranch Road Sunday morning.

At 10:26 a.m., deputies from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area. The investigation is ongoing, and the deceased’s name has not been released.

— Annelise Hanshaw