Traffic, Crime and Fire Blotter

Closures scheduled for Highway 101 widening project

COURTESY PHOTOS

Construction crews are continuing to work on the retaining walls and bridge spans at the Sheffield Drive interchange as part of the Highway 101: Summerland project. Shown here is the rebar placement in preparation for the concrete pour.

CARPINTERIA — Several highway and ramp closures are planned next week as work continues on the Linden and Casitas Pass Highway 101 widening project in Carpinteira.

From 9 p.m. tonight to 5 a.m. Monday, one northbound lane will be closed from Casitas Pass Road to Santa Claus Lane and North Padaro Lane to Sheffield Drive. The closure will also include the offramp at Santa Monica Road as needed, according to Caltrans officials.

A similar closure will be enforced during overnight hours Monday to Friday.

The northbound onramp at Linden Avenue will be closed with an anticipated reopening date of May 17. Drivers can use the onramp at Casitas Pass Road as a detour.

Crews will also continue to build the bridge span at the Evans Avenue undercrossing as part of the Highway 101: Carpinteria to Santa Barbara project.

From 10 p.m. tonight to 7 a.m. Monday, one southbound lane will be closed from Sheffield Drive to North Padaro Lane. The closure will also include one southbound lane from Santa Claus Lane to Casitas Pass Road, as well as the on and offramps at Reynolds Avenue, Linden Avenue and Casitas Pass Road. A similar closure will be enforced during overnight hours Monday to Friday.

In addition, one southbound lane will be closed between Sheffield Drive to south of North Padaro Lane, which will also include the ramps at Evans and Wallace avenues and North Padaro Lane. Crews will be working on transition areas in preparation for the upcoming Highway 101: Padaro segment scheduled to begin this summer.

The southbound onramp at Sheffield Drive will be closed for the duration of the project, with an anticipated reopening date set for 2023. The offramp at Sheffield Drive will be closed for up to 16 months and could reopen by the end of 2021.

Throughout the week, flaggers will be in place to direct traffic along Via Real between Casitas Pass Road and the Ogan Road roundabout to allow space for planting. Flaggers will direct traffic with alternating lane closures at the Evans Avenue undercrossing. Temporary stop signs will be installed at the intersection of Sheffield Drive and North Jameson Lane for the duration of construction of the Summerland segment.

For the Highway 101: Summerland project, which is located between Sheffield Drive and North Padaro Lane, crews have begun paving the asphalt base layer as part of the Continuously Reinforced Concrete Pavement. Crews will also install underground storm drains and the new drainage features.

At the Sheffield Drive interchange, work will continue on retaining walls and the bridge span. Crews will pour concrete and allow it to crew, and will then stress test the new bridge deck.

For the Highway 101: Carpinteria to Santa Barbara project, officials have employed measures to balance effective freeway construction with environmental protections, specifically related to cormorants, a protected bird species.

“In response to increased concerns over the use of auditory deterrent measures, the project team is taking steps to shift the focus of activity to rely more heavily on visual deterrents and human presence to help significantly reduce or eliminate the use of air blasts,” officials said. “Please expect to see biologists monitoring the area daily and tree crews rotating visual deterrents. Climbers will also be switching out the use of mylar flash tape for other visual deterrents, including owl silhouettes. Trees will remain as part of the longterm habitat.”

Crews also continue to build the bridge span at the Evans Avenue undercrossing. Crews will pour concrete and allow the concrete to cure before stress testing the new bridge deck.

Concrete recycling is continuing at the North Padaro interchange.

Crews will continue work on southbound 101 and various ramps as part of the Highway 101: Carpinteria project. Traffic has been shifted onto the new southbound and median paving. Construction will progress on the new northbound lanes on the mountain side of the highway.

Crews will break up old pavement and excavate to prepare for the new northbound lanes. Trucks will be removing the old pavement at night for safety, and residents are advised to expect noise during overnight work.

Crews will be removing old pavement and building a new connection where the onramp will meet the new northbound lanes near Linden Avenue.

Crews will begin excavating and driving piles for new overhead signs. Noise is expected during daytime hours.

For the Highway 101: Linden and Casitas Pass portion of the project, the landscaping contractor is planting and mulching along Casitas Pass Road, the 101, Linden Avenue and Via Real. This week, motorists are advised to expect flaggers on Via Real directing bike lane traffic between Casitas Pass Road and the Ogan Road roundabout.

For more information on the project, visit www.sbroads.com.

— Mitchell White