Traffic, Crime and Fire blotter

One deceased after rollover

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY — One person was found dead after a vehicle rollover off of Highway 101 near Solomon Grade, between Orcutt and Los Alamos, just before 6:30 a.m. Sunday.

Santa Barbara County firefighters, California Highway Patrol and American Medical Response reported to the crash and found the sole occupant ejected from the vehicle, dead on the scene.

The cause of the rollover is under investigation.

— Annelise Hanshaw

Camper van rollover leaves two injured

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY — Santa Barbara County firefighters extricated two occupants from a camper van rollover at the Solomon Grade summit between Orcutt and Los Alamos at approximately 12:39 p.m. Sunday.

The passengers had moderate injuries and were transported to a local hospital via American Medical Response.

California Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of the crash.

— Annelise Hanshaw

One dead in Los Padres National Forest rollover

SANTA BARBARA — A driver was pronounced dead at the scene of a vehicle rollover in the 7000 block of W Camino Cielo at approximately 12:46 p.m. Sunday.

The car, located past Lizard’s Mouth Rock and the Winchester Canyon Gun Club, pinned the sole occupant. Santa Barbara County firefighters performed extensive extrication.

Responders initially called for a helicopter but canceled the request after finding the subject deceased.

— Annelise Hanshaw

Helicopter assists dehydrated mountain biker

GAVIOTA — A mountain biker sought help from paramedics after becoming dehydrated on Gaviota Peak at approximately 1:05 p.m. Sunday.

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department sent an engine and a helicopter, which lifted the patient to the fire station in Gaviota for ground transportation to the hospital.

— Annelise Hanshaw