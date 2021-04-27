Traffic, Crime and Fire Blotter

Trespasser arrested on roof of business

SANTA BARBARA — A transient was arrested after trespassing on the rooftop of a business located in the 400 block of State Street.

Santa Barbara Police officers removed the subject, identified by police as 40-year-old Asha Earl Johannaber, from the roof and placed her under arrest around 1 a.m. Monday morning.

Officers transported her to Santa Barbara County Jail, where she bit and kicked a sheriff’s deputy. She was charged with battery on an officer as well as trespassing, both misdemeanors.

The business owner requested to press charges.

— Annelise Hanshaw

Burglary suspect apprehended

SANTA BARBARA — Santa Barbara Police arrested a subject who allegedly attempted to break into a business around 4 a.m. Monday morning in the 00 block of Parker Way. The subject fled on foot upon officers’ arrival.

Investigators reported the subject, 27-year-old transient Phillip Hernandez Jr., had a burglary tool he was using to gain access. Officers reported to the scene before a burglary had occurred.

The subject is held in the Santa Barbara County Jail with a felony charge of attempted burglary, a misdemeanor for obstructing a police officer and several narcotic charges.

Bail is set at $20,000.

— Annelise Hanshaw

Birds rescued from chimney

MONTECITO — The Montecito Fire Department and Santa Barbara County Animal Services rescued hundreds of small birds Monday from a chimney inside a residence in the 100 block of Hermosillo Road.

Montecito Fire responded to a call of trapped birds or bats at around 8 p.m. Sunday and found about 1,000 small birds attempting to escape the fireplace but blocked by a screen.

Firefighters and Animal Services staff returned Monday morning, working throughout the day to create a chute to funnel the birds through the fireplace and out of the home’s back door.

Animal Services identified the birds as swifts.

— Annelise Hanshaw

Knife wielding suspect arrested

A subject was arrested Sunday night after wielding a knife and making threats in the 500 block of State Street Sunday night.

SANTA BARBARA — Santa Maria resident Tudor Ortiz, 25, was arrested Sunday night after allegedly making threats while wielding a large kitchen knife on the 500 block of State Street around 10:50 p.m.

The subject had the knife in hand when Santa Barbara Police arrived. Officers told him to drop the knife, but he refused and advanced towards police with the knife.

After multiple verbal orders, the subject dropped the knife. Police arrested him without further incident and identified him to be under the influence of a controlled substance.

Mr. Ortiz is held at the Santa Barbara County Jail charged with possession of a fixed blade knife over three inches, possession of methamphetamine and being under the influence of a controlled substance, all misdemeanors.

Bail is set at $10,000.

— Annelise Hanshaw