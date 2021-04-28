Traffic, Crime and Fire Blotter

Santa Barbara Police Department lobby reopens

SANTA BARBARA — The lobby at the Santa Barbara Police Department, at 215 E. Figueroa St., officially reopened Tuesday for in-person service.

The lobby reopened with limited days and hours due to the county’s recent change in COVID tier. Some of the services include filing a police report, obtaining vehicle releases, turning in lost property, or having a correctable citation signed off, among others.

Masks are required and several COVID-19 pre-screening questions will need to be answered before being permitted to enter. The lobby will be open from 8 a.m. to noon Tuesdays and 1 to 5 p.m. Thursdays.

To file a police report online, 24/7, visit, https://www.santabarbaraca.gov/gov/depts/police/online/report_crime/default.asp.

— Mitchell White

Search ongoing for robbery suspect

ORCUTT — The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office is continuing its search for a robbery suspect in Orcutt, authorities said.

Around 9:15 a.m. Tuesday, deputies responded to the 1100 block of Via Alta after the suspect reportedly stole a victim’s personal property, battered the victim and fled the area, said Raquel Zick, sheriff’s spokeswoman.

The victim suffered moderate injuries and was transported to a local hospital for treatment. Sheriff’s K9 units, joined by county Air Support and the California Highway PAtrol, responded and searched the area of Okerblom Trail and the surrounding area.

At 2:40 p.m., deputies spotted the suspect and issued a shelter-in-place for residents located on Via Alta, between Bradley and Via Riviera. The suspect was not located and the shelter-in-place was lifted around 3:30 p.m., Ms. Zick said.

The suspect is believed to have been living in the gully near Bradley and Via Alta. The suspect is described as a man between the ages of 25 to 35 with a scruffy beard. He was last seen wearing a black shirt and tan colored pants.

Anyone with information on the incident or about the suspect is asked to call 805-683-2724. If the suspect is located, members of the public are urged not to approach him but to call 911 immediately and be prepared to provide a location and description.

— Mitchell White