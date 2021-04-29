Traffic, Crime and Fire Blotter

Additional arrests made in double homicide

COURTESY PHOTOS

The Santa Barbara Police Department seized multiple firearms and more than 2,400 rounds of live ammunition following the execution of search and arrest warrants in connection with a double homicide that occurred earlier this year.

SANTA BARBARA — Two more people have been arrested in connection with a double homicide that occurred on Jan. 3, police said.

Fernando Gutierrez, 35, of Carpinteria, was arrested on April 8 at a residence in the 1100 block of Mark Avenue. He is believed to have a gang association with the homicide suspects, 17-year-old Angel Castillo and 18-year-old Omar Montiel-Hernandez, said Sgt. Ethan Ragsdale, spokesman for the Santa Barbara Police Department.

Mr. Gutierrez was arrested on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition, street terroism, participation in a criminal street gang and possession of an assault weapon — all felonies.

Edgardo Romero, 30, of Ventura, was arrested on April 12 following the service of a search warrant at a residence in the 600 block of Empire Avenue. He was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail and is being held without bail. Charges include accessory to murder, unlawful weapon activity, unlawful possession of an assault weapon and unlawful manufacture of a firearm.

Angel Eduardo Varela, 26, Oscar Martin Trujillo-Gutierrez, 25, and Emilio Perez, 18, were previously arrested on suspicion of murder. They are also charged with the attempted murder of three additional victims, ages 16, 17 and 18.

Also seized were several bulletproof vests.

The ammunition seized included both high-velocity rifle and handgun ammo.

Following the execution of search and arrest warrants, police located and seized the following evidence: three non-serialized assault type rifles; one revolver; three semi-automatic handguns, 16 high capacity assault rifle magazines; one high capacity handgun drum magazine; eight bulletproof vests, most with steel plate armor; more than 2,400 rounds of live ammunition; and “significant gang-related indicia,” Sgt. Ragsdale said.

Police continue to actively investigate the case.

— Mitchell White

Crews douse roadside fires

VANDENBERG — A pair of roadside fires burned a total of one acre Wednesday off State Route 135 and Graciosa Road between Orcutt and Vandenberg Air Force Base, authorities said.

The fires were reported just before noon. Santa Barbara County Fire Department crews were joined on scene by personnel from the Vandenberg Fire Department. Crews knocked down both fires and remained on scene for a time conducting mop up, said Capt. Daniel Bertucelli, fire spokesman.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fires is under investigation.

— Mitchell White

Man arrested after standoff

LOMPOC — A man was taken into custody following a standoff that lasted more than an hour Wednesday in Lompoc, police said.

Around 12:40 p.m., police responded to a report of a domestic violence disturbance in the 200 block of North K Street. Upon arrival, it was reported that the man was possibly armed with multiple knives, according to Lompoc police.

The suspect, whose name was withheld, barricaded himself inside the residence. After several announcements, the man refused to exit and the department deployed its SWAT team.

After more than an hour, the suspect exited the residence and was taken into custody without further incident, authorities said.

No additional information was released.

— Mitchell White

SBPD to crack down on distracted drivers

SANTA BARBARA — Today and Friday, the Santa Barbara Police Department will have additional officers on patrol looking for drivers who violate the state’s hands-free cell phone law.

According to the 2020 statewide public opinion survey, more than 75% of surveyed drivers listed “Distracted Driving because of TEXTING” as their biggest safety concern. Under current law, drivers are not allowed to hold a phone or other electronic device while behind the wheel. Drivers under 18 are not allowed to use a phone for any reason, including hands-free.

Those who need to make a call or send a text are advised to pull over and park at a safe location. Drivers should silence their phones or put their phones out of reach.

Funding for distracted driving enforcement operations are provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

— Mitchell White