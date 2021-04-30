Traffic, Crime and Fire Blotter

Man arrested following brandishing incidents

COURTESY PHOTO

A Santa Barbara man was taken into custody in Goleta on Wednesday in connection with a pair of brandishing incidents in the past week. Authorities seized this Red Ryder BB gun from the suspect’s vehicle.

GOLETA — A Santa Barbara man was taken into custody in Goleta on Wednesday in connection with a pair of brandishing incidents in the past week, authorities said.

Marcelino Valente-Cruz, 39, was contacted Wednesday in the area of Mandarin Drive and South Fairview Avenue. He was arrested on suspicion of brandishing a firearm and criminal threats and is being held without bail, said Raquel Zick, spokeswoman for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

Around 3:30 p.m. Saturday, deputies responded to the 5900 block of Stagecoach Road on a report of a subject pointing a rifle at people in the area. Mr. Valente-Cruz fled in a silver Honda prior to deputies’ arrival, but authorities were able to get witness descriptions of the suspect and his vehicle.

Around 7:45 a.m. Wednesday, deputies responded to a call of a suspect with a rifle in the silver Honda threatening to kill people in the 100 block of Winchester Canyon Road. Mr. Valente-Cruz again fled the area prior to deputies’ arrival, Ms. Zick said.

Mr. Valente-Cruz was spotted around 3 p.m. Wednesday in his vehicle and was taken into custody. The weapon used, a Red Ryder BB gun, was recovered from the vehicle.

— Mitchell White

Bridge replacement to continue this week

LOS ALAMOS — A project to reconstruct the bridges on Highway 101 at the interchange with State Route 135 in Los Alamos will continue this week.

From 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday to Friday, Caltrans will install protective barriers along the inside shoulder of the No. 1 lane in both directions of the 101 at State Route 135. The work will result in the removal of the left shoulder of the roadway, as well as a reduction of the speed limit to 55 mph, according to officials.

A pile driving operation for new bridge construction will begin next week and will take place from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday. A shuttle service will be provided for pedestrians, bicyclists and those using wheelchairs during any closure of the 135. Traffic delays are not expected to exceed 15 minutes.

Electronic message boards will be posted to advise all travelers about the roadwork.

The contractor for the $10 million project is Cal Portland Construction in Santa Maria. Work is scheduled to be complete by summer 2022.

— Mitchell White