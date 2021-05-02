Traffic, Crime and Fire Blotter

Child struck by vehicle

ORCUTT — A 10-year-old was airlifted to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital on Friday after being struck by a vehicle.

The incident was reported around 5:30 p.m. in the 1500 block of Jensen Ranch Road in Orcutt. The child was struck by a vehicle and suffered significant injuries, said Capt. Daniel Bertucelli, spokesman for the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

Fire crews and medics treated the patient at the scene before the child was airlifted for further treatment. An investigation is ongoing.

— Mitchell White

Fires break out at homeless camps

GOLETA — A brush fire broke out Saturday morning at a homeless camp along Highway 101 in Goleta, authorities said.

The fire was reported around 1 a.m. Saturday near the onramp at Los Carneros Road near the railroad tracks. Santa Barbara County Fire Department crews discovered a working vegetation fire in the area and quickly doused the blaze, said Capt. Daniel Bertucelli, fire spokesman.

Crews remained on scene for a time conducting mop up. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

— Mitchell White

One injured in appliance fire

GOLETA — One person suffered smoke inhalation after a refrigerator caught fire and caused damage to the kitchen area of a home Saturday in Goleta, authorities said.

The fire was reported around 11:25 a.m. at a residence in the 100 block of Brandon Road in Goleta. The back of the refrigerator caught fire and spread to the kitchen, causing smoke damage to the home, fire officials said.

The victim did not require transport to the hospital, and three others were able to escape without injury.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

— Mitchell White

Arrests made in DUI checkpoint

SANTA MARIA — Four people were arrested on suspicion of DUI during a checkpoint Friday in Santa Maria, police said.

The checkpoint was held in the 200 block of South Broadway. In addition to the four arrests, nine people were cited for operating a vehicle unlicensed or with a suspended or revoked license, police said.

A total of 204 vehicles were screened and no other arrests were made.

Funding for the checkpoint was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

— Mitchell White

Closures scheduled for Highway 101 widening project

COURTESY PHOTOS

Construction crews are continuing to work on the retaining walls and bridge spans at the Sheffield Drive interchange as part of the Highway 101: Summerland project. Shown here is the rebar placement in preparation for the concrete pour.

CARPINTERIA — Several highway and ramp closures are planned next week as work continues on the Linden and Casitas Pass Highway 101 widening project in Carpinteira.

From 9 p.m. tonight to 5 a.m. Monday, one northbound lane will be closed from Casitas Pass Road to Santa Claus Lane and North Padaro Lane to Sheffield Drive. A similar closure will be enforced during overnight hours Monday to Friday, according to Caltrans officials.

From 8 p.m. to midnight Wednesday, the onramp at Casitas Pass Road will be closed as landscapers mulch newly planted slope areas. Drivers can use the onramp at Bailard Avenue during the closure.

The northbound onramp at Linden Avenue will be closed with an anticipated reopening date of May 17.

Drivers can use the onramp at Casitas Pass Road as a detour.

Crews have installed underground supports near Francisan Court and north of Cravens Lane, and will construct the wall footing and install rebar this week.

From 10 p.m. tonight to 7 a.m. Monday, one southbound lane will be closed from Sheffield Drive to North Padaro Lane and Carpinteria Avenue to Casitas Pass Road. A similar closure will be enforced during overnight hours Monday to Friday.

This week, one southbound lane will be closed between Carpinteria Avenue and Casitas Pass Road, which will also include the ramps at Wallace Avenue, North Padaro Lane, Reynolds Avenue, Linden Avenue and Casitas Pass Road. Consecutive onramps in the same direction will not be closed at the same time.

The southbound onramp at Sheffield Drive will be closed for the duration of the project, with an anticipated reopening date set for 2023. The offramp at Sheffield Drive will be closed for up to 16 months and could reopen by the end of 2021.

Throughout the week, flaggers will direct traffic with alternating lane closures at the Evans Avenue undercrossing. Temporary stop signs will be installed at the intersection of Sheffield Drive and North Jameson Lane for the duration of construction of the Summerland segment.

For the Highway 101: Summerland project, which is located between Sheffield Drive and North Padaro Lane, crews are installing rebar and concrete as part of the Continuously Reinforced Concrete Pavement. Crews will also install underground storm drains and the new drainage features. The southbound lanes near North Padaro Lane will be shifted toward the outside shoulder to allow for median work and to prepare for the upcoming Padaro segment. Changes to the safety barriers and lane striping are expected.

At the Sheffield Drive interchange, work will continue on retaining walls and the bridge span. Crews will pour concrete and allow it to cure, and will then stress test the new bridge deck.

For the Highway 101: Carpinteria to Santa Barbara project, officials have employed measures to balance effective freeway construction with environmental protections, specifically related to cormorants, a protected bird species.

“The plan relies heavily on visual deterrents and human presence to help significantly reduce or eliminate the use of air blasts,” read a Caltrans news release. “Please expect to see biologists monitoring the area daily and tree crews rotating visual deterrents. Trees will remain as part of the longterm habitat.”

Crews also continue to build the bridge span at the Evans Avenue undercrossing. Crews have poured concrete before stress testing the new bridge deck.

Concrete recycling is continuing at the North Padaro interchange.

Crews will work transition areas in preparation for the upcoming Highway 101: Padaro segment that begins this summer.

Crews will continue work on southbound 101 and various ramps as part of the Highway 101: Carpinteria project. Traffic has been shifted onto the new southbound and median paving. Construction will progress on the new northbound lanes on the mountain side of the highway.

At the northbound Linden Avenue onramp, crews will pave a new connection where the onramp will meet the new northbound lanes. The ramp is scheduled to reopen May 17. Work is ongoing on overhead signs, guardrails and other adjustments on the south side of the highway.

Crews will begin preparations for the next stage of the bridge work at the Franklin and Santa Monica Creek bridges. After soil excavation, crews will begin installing underground supports for the new wing walls and sound wall over the bridge.

Crews will also begin preparations and then drive piles for the new sound walls between Franklin Creek and Santa Ynez Avenue, between Santa Ynez Avenue and Santa Monica Creek, and north of Santa Monica Creek. Utility relocations are ongoing near Via Real for the planned sound wall.

Crews will begin excavating and driving piles for the new overhead signs, and noise is expected during daytime work.

For the Highway 101: Linden and Casitas Pass portion of the project, the landscaping contractor is planting and mulching along Casitas Pass Road, the 101, Linden Avenue and Via Real.

For more information on the project, visit www.sbroads.com.

— Mitchell White