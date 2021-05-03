Traffic, Crime and Fire Blotter

Fire Department to conduct defensible space chipping

SANTA BARBARA — The Santa Barbara City Fire Department will be conducting defensible space chipping for the Las Tunas chip areas starting May 10.

The program is offered for homeowners who are within the Wildland Fire Suppression Assessment District. Residents in the area are advised to have their piles out by April 26 as second passes will not be made.

Residents are reminded to review the instructions for chipping that are printed in the annual newsletter and on the vegetation chipping notice received in the mail. The instruction can also be found by visiting https://tinyurl.com/3fm6x4rx.

If you have any questions about the annual chipping program or would like to schedule a Voluntary Defensible Space Evaluation, contact Chris Braden with the Santa Barbara City Fire Department at 805-564-5737.

— Mitchell White