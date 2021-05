Morning collision in Gaviota

COURTESY PHOTO

Santa Barbara County firefighters responded to the scene of a collision Monday morning.

GAVIOTA — Two cars collided Monday morning traveling southbound on Highway 101, just south of Nojoqui Summit. Santa Barbara County firefighters performed minor extrication and transported one patient to the hospital.

The cause of the collision is under investigation by California Highway Patrol.

—Annelise Hanshaw