Traffic, Crime and Fire Blotter

Found in the line of duty

COURTESY PHOTO

As local fire agencies respond to the various wildfires throughout the state, crews with the Montecito Fire Protection District helped assist burn patients injured in the Bear Fire that has ravaged communities near Oroville Lake in Butte County. Engineer William Wrenn and his crew found and treated this puppy on Thursday. “It seems like maybe their new friend may have brought a smile to the crew, as well,” the fire department wrote in an Instagram post.

Two killed in plane crash

VAN NUYS — Two people were killed Friday afternoon in a single-engine plane crash just west of the Van Nuys Airport, authorities said.

The crash occurred at 3:04 p.m. Friday in a parking lot in the 6900 block of North Hayvenhurst Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The two occupants were pronounced dead at the scene. Their identities were withheld as of Saturday, authorities said.

Preliminary information indicated that the single-engine Navion B plane had taken off from Van Nuys Airport and was heading for Santa Ynez Airport in Santa Barbara County, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

The cause of the crash is under investigation by the FAA and National Transportation Safety Board.

— Mitchell White

Air quality watch issued

An air quality watch has been issued for Santa Barbara County due to the significant smoke being produced from wildfires throughout the state.

The air quality watch, issued Friday, will remain in effect through Monday morning. According to the county Air Pollution Control District, today’s air quality is forecast to be unhealthy for sensitive groups.

Monday’s air quality is expected to improve slightly, though is still projected to be moderate.

Residents, especially those with heart or lung disease (including asthma), older adults, pregnant women, and children, should limit time spent outdoors and avoid outdoor exercise when high concentrations of smoke and particles are in the air. Essential workers who must work outside during wildfire conditions should use a properly fitted N-95 mask, officials said.

Those who may suffer from symptoms related to the poor air quality should contact their health care provider.

For more information, visit www.ourair.org.

— Mitchell White

Road closures planned this week

Several road closures are planned this week for power pole replacement and other construction work.

From 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, portions of Crescent Drive in Santa Barbara will be closed as Southern California Edison, through its contractor, replaces a power pole in the 3800 block of Crescent Drive.

From 8 p.m. Wednesday to 6 a.m. Thursday, SCE will replace a power pole in the 2700 block of Exeter Place.

From 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, portions of Kellogg Avenue will be closed, as Bragg Crane Service sets a crane in the 600 block of Kellogg Avenue, according to officials.

Finally, portions of Depot Road will be closed south of Spring Road for a power pole replacement in the area.

— Mitchell White

Citations issued in pedestrian enforcement

ORCUTT — The California Highway Patrol issued citations and written warnings Saturday afternoon during a pedestrian enforcement operation in the Orcutt area.

The enforcement focused on drivers and pedestrians who were violating right-of-way laws. A total of 15 enforcement documents were issued, along with 13 written warnings. Numerous residents were educated on the importance of pedestrian safety, said Officer Benjamin Smith, CHP spokesman.

Funding for the program was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

— Mitchell White