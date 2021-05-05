Traffic, Crime and Fire Blotter

Band equipment stolen from vehicles

BUELLTON — Soul Cats, a band from Solvang, is seeking information on the whereabouts of its band equipment after a car break-in Saturday night.

The band’s truck and trailer were parked at the end of McMurray Road, as they had been sitting for about a year, when thousands of dollars’ worth of band equipment was stolen. The vehicles sustained extensive damage, according to the band’s trumpet player Michael Roberts.

The stolen equipment includes: PA amplifiers, a Peavey mixer board, the board’s extension cord and cables with ¼” jacks.

Those with information may call the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s office in Buellton at (805) 686-8150.

— Annelise Hanshaw

Vehicle fire sparks small vegetation fire

SANTA BARBARA — A car fire spread to burn a quarter of an acre Tuesday morning off of State Route 154, north of Cathedral Oaks Road.

Santa Barbara County firefighters received the initial report of a vehicle fire just before 10:30 a.m. and sent one engine. Santa Barbara City Fire arrived first and began extinguishing the vehicle fire.

When vegetation caught fire, firefighters called additional engines. The fire was knocked down in less than an hour.

No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

— Annelise Hanshaw

County jail allows visitation

Loved ones can visit inmates of the Santa Barbara County Jail as soon as Monday, the Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday.

The jail utilizes a visiting schedule in order to maintain distance between groups.

Visitors must wear a mask upon entrance, follow social distancing markers and stay at least six feet apart from other groups. Visitors can remove masks while using the visiting phone.

The maximum time allowed is 30 minutes, and staff sanitize between groups.

Visitors check in at the lobby, the earlier the better, to get a spot on the list. Should time slots be in high demand, some groups may not be accommodated each day.

To view the schedule and read visiting rules, go to sbsheriff.org, hover over the “How Do I” tab and select “Visit an Inmate.”

— Annelise Hanshaw

Possible gun sighting locks down schools

GOLETA — The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office ordered the lockdown of Brandon Elementary and South Coast Montessori schools after receiving a report of a man wielding a gun in Evergreen Park. The schools reopened after deputies discovered the gun was a pellet gun, or airsoft rifle.

The reporting citizens thought the gun could be a pellet gun, but deputies responded for both possibilities, calling in a helicopter for an aerial view.

Deputies approached the subject, asking him to put down the gun, and he complied. An “all clear” was issued after confirming it was an air rifle.

— Annelise Hanshaw