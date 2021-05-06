Traffic, crime and fire blotter

Police investigating armed robbery

SANTA BARBARA — A wholesale jeweler from out of town told police that more than $1 million of jewelry was stolen from him when he was robbed at gunpoint in the Trader Joe’s parking lot, at 222 N. Milpas St. The robbery occurred at around 4 p.m. Tuesday.

The victim told Santa Barbara Police officers that he was sitting in his car when robbers held a gun to his head. Police believe the suspects targeted the victim, aware of the jewelry.

While police were unable to confirm the value of the stolen jewelry, they wrote that a “large amount of jewelry was taken.”

— Annelise Hanshaw

Suspects sought in commercial burglary

LOMPOC — The Lompoc Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating two men accused of a commercial robbery earlier this week at New Era Sound in the 900 block of North H Street.

The incident occurred around 3 a.m. Sunday. Two men are accused of kicking in the front glass door and stealing four subwoofers worth approximately $1,000.

The burglary was captured on surveillance camera and police are seeking the community’s help in identifying the suspects or the involved vehicle, an older model Mercedes with a sunroof. Anyone with information is asked to contact police by calling 805-736-2341.

— Mitchell White

Man arrested on gun, drug charges

LOMPOC — A Lompoc man was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of numerous felony charges, including possessing a “ghost gun” and narcotics charges, authorities said.

Abel Carrillo, 32, was arrested Tuesday after being spotted by detectives from the Sheriff’s Office Compliance Response Team. Mr. Carrillo fled from deputies on Friday after an attempted traffic stop in the 1000 block of North H Street in Lompoc. He led detectives on a pursuit, which was terminated after Mr. Carrillo fled his vehicle and ran through a car dealership and through backyards and a residence along Countrywood Drive and Birch Avenue, said Raquel Zick, sheriff’s spokeswoman.

A search of Mr. Carrillo’s vehicle yielded a polymer Glock replica handgun, also known as a ghost gun, that was loaded with 10 rounds of 9 mm ammunition. Detectives also found more than 70 fentanyl pills packaged for sales and loaded hypodermic syringes.

Mr. Carrillo was booked at the Main Jail on suspicion of wrong way driving, reckless driving, possession of a firearm while addicted to narcotics, being a felon in possession of ammunition, possession of narcotics for sale, violation of probation, obstructing a peace officer and a warrant for a violation of post release supervision — all felonies.

He is also charged with possession of narcotic controlled substance and possession of controlled substance paraphernalia, both misdemeanors.

He is being held without bail.

— Mitchell White