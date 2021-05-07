Traffic, Crime and Fire Blotter

Tourniquet applied to injured person

SANTA BARBARA — A pair of Santa Barbara Police officers applied their department issued tourniquet to help treat a woman believed to have suffered a potential life-threatening injury, authorities said.

Around 11 p.m. Wednesday, a resident in the 200 block of West Sola Street called 911 to report an injury as a result of an accident inside her home. The accident caused the victim to suffer “a significant laceration, resulting in blood spurting from her injury,” Lt. Shawn Hill, police spokesman, said in a news release.

“Officer Sarkis arrived, and based on her training, suspected the injury to be an arterial bleed, a potential life-threatening injury,” Lt. Hill said. “Officer Sarkis, assisted by her teammate Officer Guzman, applied her department issued tourniquet to the victim which stopped the bleeding. Santa Barbara City Fire Department personnel also arrived to assist. The victim was transported by medics to the hospital for further treatment.”

Santa Barbara Police officers are trained to use a variety of life-saving measures, such as the application of tourniquets, Automatic External Defibrillators, administration of Narcan for opioid overdoses, first aid and CPR.

— Mitchell White

Electrical safety meeting scheduled

MONTECITO — The Montecito Emergency Response & Recovery Action Group will be holding an electrical safety and Public Safety Power Shutoff course from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday via Zoom.

The class will offer lessons on common electrical hazards and how to fix them, what causes electrical shocks and whether your body is a conductor, and the various effects that shocks have on the body, according to a news release.

The class will also include what kind of burns a shock can cause, immediate first aid for an electrical injury, safety around power lines, and a presentation from Southern California Edison regarding PSPS.

Registration required, and those interested in taking part in the meeting can visit merrag.org/training for more information.

— Mitchell White