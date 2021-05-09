Traffic, Crime and Fire Blotter

Riviera home destroyed in fire

SANTA BARBARA — A home in the 1300 block of Dover Hill Road was considered a total loss, as the two-story residence was destroyed in a fire Saturday morning, authorities said.

The fire was reported around 9:50 a.m. Santa Barbara City Fire Department crews responded and arrived to reports of heavy smoke and fire showing from the first and second floors of the home. It was initially unclear if anyone was inside the home, but neighbors and the housekeeper confirmed that the residents were not home at the time of the blaze, Battalion Chief Jon Turner told the News-Press.

The fire was considered under control as of 1:40 p.m. Saturday, and four investigators were on scene to determine the cause.

Personnel from the city’s building department were also dispatched to the scene to determine the extent of the damage.

City fire crews were joined on scene by crews with the Santa Barbara County Fire Department and Montecito Fire Protection District. No injuries were reported.

The structure fire was reported minutes after a small vegetation fire was reported about 100 feet above Loma Alta Drive. The fire, a 10-foot by 10-foot spot fire, was quickly doused. The cause is also under investigation.

— Mitchell White

UCSB students rescued in make-shift boat

ISLA VISTA — A pair of “non-engineering” students were uninjured after being rescued early Saturday after being pushed offshore in a make-shift boat off the coast of Isla Vista, authorities said.

Santa Barbara County Fire Department personnel responded to the area around 2 a.m. The students, described as two men in their early 20s, reportedly headed out to sea off Camino Del Sur early Saturday morning aboard a boat that was made from 20 Home Depot buckets, plywood, duct tape and two plastic kiddie pools, according to fire officials.

The students were pushed approximately 300 feet offshore before emergency personnel responded. Authorities made contact with the patients about 30 minutes later and the pair were brought to shore. No injuries were reported, and alcohol was not a factor, authorities said.

— Mitchell White

More than 200 citations issued for distracted driving

SANTA MARIA — The Santa Maria Police Department issued more than 200 citations last month for drivers violating the state’s hands-free phone law.

The enforcement operation was aimed at raising awareness to help stop distracted driving. The citations “serve as a way to deter bad, dangerous and illegal behaviors,” Sgt. Michael McGehee, police spokesman, said in a statement.

“Nothing should take away a driver’s focus on the road, and certainly not a phone screen,” he said.

According to the 2020 statewide public opinion survey, nearly 52% of drivers surveyed reported being hit by or early hit by another driving talking or texting on a cellphone. Despite the education and enforcement, the number of deadly crashes involving a distracted driver went up nearly 10% in 2019 from 2018, according to a report by the Governors Highway Safety Association.

Under current law, drivers are not allowed to hold a phone or other electronic device while behind the wheel.

“If you need to make a call or send a text, pull over and park at a safe location,” Sgt. McGehee said. “Drivers should silence their phones or put the phone out of reach, such as the glove box or trunk. While cell phones remain one of the biggest distractions, other serious distractions include eating, grooming, applying makeup, reaching for fallen objects, using a vehicle’s touchscreen, knobs, dials or buttons, changing clothes, or any other task that takes your eyes or mind off the road.”

Funding for the distracted driving enforcement was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

— Mitchell White

Man found stranded on Goleta pier

GOLETA — A man in his 60s suffering from hypothermia was rescued from the pier at Goleta Beach early Saturday morning, authorities said.

Just before 4 a.m., Santa Barbara County Fire Department crews responded to the pier for a water rescue. The victim became wedged between two wooden pilings of the pier near the boat hoist area, about three-quarters of the way down the 15,000-foot pier, fire officials said.

The victim was stranded for several hours and had reportedly been calling for help before he was discovered by a boat dropping off workers at an offshore oil platform.

He was brought to shore within about 20 minutes and assessed before being transported by ground ambulance to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

— Mitchell White

More than 200 citations issued for distracted driving

SANTA MARIA — The Santa Maria Police Department issued more than 200 citations last month for drivers violating the state’s hands-free phone law.

The enforcement operation was aimed at raising awareness to help stop distracted driving. The citations “serve as a way to deter bad, dangerous and illegal behaviors,” Sgt. Michael McGehee, police spokesman, said in a statement.

“Nothing should take away a driver’s focus on the road, and certainly not a phone screen,” he said.

According to the 2020 statewide public opinion survey, nearly 52% of drivers surveyed reported being hit by or early hit by another driving talking or texting on a cellphone. Despite the education and enforcement, the number of deadly crashes involving a distracted driver went up nearly 10% in 2019 from 2018, according to a report by the Governors Highway Safety Association.

Under current law, drivers are not allowed to hold a phone or other electronic device while behind the wheel.

“If you need to make a call or send a text, pull over and park at a safe location,” Sgt. McGehee said. “Drivers should silence their phones or put the phone out of reach, such as the glove box or trunk. While cell phones remain one of the biggest distractions, other serious distractions include eating, grooming, applying makeup, reaching for fallen objects, using a vehicle’s touchscreen, knobs, dials or buttons, changing clothes, or any other task that takes your eyes or mind off the road.”

Funding for the distracted driving enforcement was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

— Mitchell White