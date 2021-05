Crews douse brush fire

SISQUOC — A vegetation fire burned an estimated one acre Wednesday morning at an oil lease property off Orcutt Garey Road near Sisquoc, authorities said.

The fire was reported around 10 a.m. and down power lines were found in the area, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

No injuries were reported and no structures were threatened.

The fire is believed to have been caused by power lines, authorities said.

— Mitchell White