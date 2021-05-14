Traffic, Crime and Fire Blotter

Recordings of shooting released

LOMPOC — The city of Lompoc is releasing the audio and video recordings related to the shooting involving Krys Ruiz, a 26-year-old transgender man who was fatally shot by Lompoc police March 28.

Mr. Ruiz was shot after allegedly charging at police officers with a knife. The knife was recovered at the scene.

The materials made available to the public relating to the shooting include a recording of a 911 call and four dash camera video recordings retrieved from police vehicles. According to a news release, none of the videos have been edited, but enhancement software was applied to improve video clarity.

In a news release, the Lompoc Police Department said viewer discretion is advised, “as the materials depict graphic imagery.”

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office’s independent investigation and the District Attorney Office’s review of this incident are ongoing.

For more information, visit cityoflompoc.com/government/departments/police.

— Madison HIrneisen