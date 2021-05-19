Traffic, Crime and Fire Blotter

Highway 101 closed due to downed power lines

Portions of Highway 101 in the Los Alamos area were shut down Tuesday due to downed power lines close to the roadway.

Caltrans officials announced Tuesday afternoon that the 101 was shut down in both directions near State Route 135 interchange. Motorists were advised to use State Route 135 near Bell Street as a detour.

— Mitchell White

One killed in SM shooting

SANTA MARIA — The Santa Maria Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that left one man dead Sunday morning.

The shooting was reported around 2 a.m. Sunday in the area of Lincoln and Mill. Officers located a victim, later identified as 19-year-old Mario Angel Merino Gonzalez, of Guadalupe, in the middle of the street after suffering gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The initial investigation revealed that the victim was “engaged in a verbal altercation with a group of people” before the shooting, police said.

“During the argument, a subject produced a weapon and shot the victim,” read a department news release.

An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Santa Maria Police Department by calling 805-928-3781 ext. 2277. To leave an anonymous tip, call 805-928-3781 ext. 2766.

— Mitchell White

Roadway improvement project underway

VANDENBERG — A project to improve State Route 1 from near the entrance to Vandenberg Space Force Base to the intersection of State Route 166 in Guadalupe is underway.

The first phase of construction will take place from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Thursday and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday between Solomon Road near Orcutt and the 166 near Guadalupe. Work is also planned for overnight hours and one traffic lane will remain open during the project. Delays are not expected to exceed 10 minutes.

The project will also include improvements between Clark Avenue and the Vandenberg Space Force Base. Details on this phase of construction will be announced when dates and times are certain.

The project will include pavement repairs, resurfacing, the installation of rumble strips, striping, lighting at the intersection at Black Road and new guardrail at the Railroad overcrossing and the Solomon Creek Bridge.

The contractor for the $6 million project is CalPortland Construction of Santa Barbara. This project is expected to be complete this October.

— Mitchell White