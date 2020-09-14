Traffic, Crime and Fire Blotter

Vegetation fire near Santa Barbara Pistachio Co.

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY — Firemen from Santa Barbara County, Ventura County and Los Padres National Forest responded to a vegetation fire at the 3800 block of State Route 33 Sunday morning.

About one to three acres were burning and spreading at a moderate pace. No structures were threatened, and respondents canceled aircraft assistance.

— Annelise Hanshaw

LPD arrest man for arson

LOMPOC — Lompoc Police Department arrested 39-year-old Ismael Zaragoza Chavez Sunday morning under suspicion of arson.

Lompoc Fire Department responded to reports of fires at several locations in northeast Lompoc. The suspect allegedly lit a vehicle, a backyard shed and multiple dumpsters on fire.

Officers found Mr. Chavez nearby along with evidence indicating he started the fires, and they took him into custody. He is currently held in the LPD jail.

— Annelise Hanshaw