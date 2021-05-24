Traffic, crime and fire blotter

Loma Fire 95% contained

SANTA BARBARA — The Loma Fire is 95% as of Sunday, and firefighters are expected to be on site until this evening. Loma Alta Drive is closed today while crews clean up debris that has rolled onto the roadway.

The Santa Barbara Fire Department attributes the quick containment to a robust mutual aid system, bringing outside agencies to Santa Barbara to knock down the fire.

The Loma Fire began Thursday night, with a high rate of spread because of wind gusts in excess of 50 miles per hour. Structures on the top and adjacent to the hillside known as “TV Hill” were compromised, and residents evacuated.

The incident garnered 22 fire engines from Santa Barbara City, Santa Barbara County, Montecito, Carpinteria-Summerland and Ventura County.

The Santa Barbara Police and Fire Departments were investigating several suspicious fires around the city and took a suspect into custody Thursday night in suspicion of arson.

Victor Angel Hernandez, 23, is charged with five counts of arson and narcotics charges. Bail is set at $2 million.

— Annelise Hanshaw