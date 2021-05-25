Traffic, Crime and Fire Blotter

Boiler aflame at oil refinery

Smoke rose from a boiler processing crude oil Monday morning at Greka Energy’s oil processing facility at 1660 Sinton Road in Santa Maria.

SANTA MARIA — Santa Barbara County and Santa Maria City fire departments responded to a boiler of crude oil on fire at 9 a.m. Monday at Greka Energy’s oil processing facility at 1660 Sinton Road in Santa Maria.

The flames were isolated to the boiler, leaving the structure safe as employees evacuated from the plant. No one was injured.

Firefighters quickly shut off one valve supplying oil to the boiler, and three engines stayed on site to close the other valve.

An oil and gas investigator is looking into the incident.

— Annelise Hanshaw

Loma Fire 100% contained

SANTA BARBARA — Santa Barbara City Firefighters declared the Loma Fire 100% contained Monday afternoon.

Loma Alta Drive will be closed to vehicle traffic tentatively until next Monday at 8 a.m. Rolling debris and rocks tumble onto the roadway, making conditions hazardous for pedestrians and bicyclists.

Engineers hired by the city are creating a solution to protect and reopen the roadway.

The Loma Fire was first reported at approximately 8:55 p.m. Thursday. All on-duty Santa Barbara City Firefighters reported to the fire, alongside nearby mutual aid partners.

Victor Angel Hernandez, 23, is held on five arson charges and additional narcotics charges. Bail is $2 million.

— Annelise Hanshaw

Friday night gunshots under investigation

ISLA VISTA — Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Office detectives are seeking more information regarding the negligent discharge of a firearm that occurred at approximately 11:50 p.m. Friday around the 6600 block of Sueno Road.

When deputies reported to the scene that night, they saw a large group of people dispersing from the area. Law enforcement was unable to locate the suspect after an extensive search including a K-9 unit.

Deputies received a video of a fistfight that ended after a suspect, who was not engaged in the altercation, fired a handgun in the air.

Anyone with information can contact the criminal investigations bureau at 805-681-4150 or submit an anonymous tip via the hotline at 805-681-4171 or online at sbsheriff.org/home/anonymous-tip.

— Annelise Hanshaw