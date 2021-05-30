Traffic, Crime and Fire Blotter

Human bones found in Montecito

MONTECITO — A crew working on a private property near Mountain Drive in Montecito discovered human bones last week, authorities said.

The discovery was reported Monday. The bones were collected by the Sheriff’s Coroner’s Office, according to Lt. Robert Minter, sheriff’s spokesman.

“They appear to be very old and will be examined by forensic and native American experts in the upcoming week,” Lt. Minter told the News-Press in an email.

— Mitchell White

Home damaged in fire

COURTESY PHOTOS

A two-story home was damaged in a fire Friday night near Los Olivos.

LOS OLIVOS — A two-story home was damaged in a fire Friday night near Los Olivos, authorities said.

The fire was reported around 9:50 p.m. in the 3500 block of West Oak Trails Road near Los Olivos. The first engine company on scene reported significant fire showing on the roof and front side of the structure, said Capt. Daniel Bertucelli, spokesman for the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

Crews conducted an aggressive attack and were able to douse the blaze. No one was home at the time, though the residents did arrive home a short time later, Capt. Bertucelli said.

Fire crews remained on scene to salvage belongings and assist the home owners. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

— Mitchell White

Closures scheduled for Highway 101 widening project

Work is continuing on the retaining walls, bridge span, approach areas and safety barriers at the Sheffield Drive interchange as part of the Highway 101: Summerland project.

CARPINTERIA — Several highway and ramp closures are planned next week as work continues on the Highway 101 widening project in Carpinteira.

From 9 p.m. tonight to 5 a.m. Monday, one northbound lane will be closed from Bailard Avenue to Sheffield Drive. The closure will also include the onramps and offramps at North Padaro and Santa Claus lanes. A similar closure will be enforced during overnight hours Monday to Friday, according to Caltrans officials.

The northbound onramp at Casitas Pass Road will be closed until Aug. 2.

From 10 p.m. tonight to 7 a.m. Monday, one southbound lane will be closed from Sheffield Drive to Casitas Pass Road. The closure will also include the onramps and offramps at North Padaro and Santa Claus lanes, and the offramp at Casitas Pass Road. A similar closure will be enforced during overnight hours Monday to Friday.

The southbound onramp at Sheffield Drive will be closed for the duration of the project, with an anticipated reopening date set for 2023. The offramp at Sheffield Drive will be closed for up to 16 months and could reopen by the end of 2021.

From 9 p.m. Tuesday to 6 a.m. Friday, and 9 p.m. June 6 to 6 a.m. June 9, the Evans Avenue undercrossing will be closed to remove temporary supports. Flaggers will be in place to direct traffic as needed.

Temporary stop signs have been installed at the intersection of Sheffield Drive and North Jameson Lane for the duration of construction of the Summerland segment.

For the Highway 101: Summerland project, which is located between Sheffield Drive and North Padaro Lane, crews are installing rebar and concrete as part of the Continuously Reinforced Concrete Pavement. Crews will also install underground storm drains and the new drainage features. The southbound lanes near North Padaro Lane will be shifted toward the outside shoulder to allow for median work and to prepare for the upcoming Padaro segment. Changes to the safety barriers and lane striping are expected.

At the Sheffield Drive interchange, work will continue on retaining walls, the bridge span, approach areas and safety barriers. Crews are also erecting temporary supports for the new northbound bridge.

For the Highway 101: Carpinteria to Santa Barbara project, officials have employed measures to balance effective freeway construction with environmental protections, specifically related to cormorants, a protected bird species.

“The plan relies heavily on visual deterrents and human presence to help significantly reduce or eliminate the use of air blasts,” read a Caltrans news release. “Please expect to see biologists monitoring the area daily and tree crews rotating visual deterrents. Trees will remain as part of the longterm habitat.”

Crews will also work on connecting the structures with the closure pours at the Evans Avenue undercrossing. Crews will work on approach areas and remove temporary supports.

Concrete recycling is continuing at the North Padaro interchange.

Crews will work transition areas in preparation for the upcoming Highway 101: Padaro segment that begins June 6.

Crews will begin paving shoulder areas on both sides of the highway in preparation for upcoming lane shifts. At the North Padaro interchange, crews will clear vegetation and grade and pave near the southbound 101 onramp in preparation for the concrete mix and support sites.

As part of the Highway 101: Carpinteria project, at the northbound Linden Avenue onramp, crews will pave a new connection where the onramp will meet the new northbound lanes. The northbound ramp is open, while work is ongoing on overhead signs, guardrails and other adjustments on the south side of the highway.

Crews will begin preparations for the next stage of the bridge work at the Franklin and Santa Monica Creek bridges. After soil excavation, crews will begin installing underground supports for the new wing walls and sound wall over the bridge.

Crews are installing underground supports near Francisan Court and north of Cravens Lane, as well as between Franklin Creek and Santa Ynez Avenue, between Santa Ynez Avenue and Santa Monica Creek, and north of Santa Monica Creek, for the new sound walls on the north side of the highway. Crews have also installed rebar and then will place concrete blocks. Crews will begin excavating and driving piles for the new underground supports, and noise is expected during daytime work.

Utility relocations are ongoing in preparation of the planned sound wall near Via Real, by Rancho Granada Mobile Mobile Homes and San Roque Mobile Estates.

Crews will continue excavating and driving piles for new overhead signs in the area. Daytime noise is expected.

For more information on the project, visit www.sbroads.com.

— Mitchell White