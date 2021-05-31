Traffic, Crime and Fire Blotter

Man arrested for Santa Maria murder

SANTA MARIA — The Santa Maria Police Department arrested Santa Maria-resident Erik Fernandez Rocha, 20, for a murder that occurred early Friday. Police do not think the incident is gang related.

Police originally responded to a reported shooting victim in a vehicle near the Broadway overpass and Highway 101 just after 2 a.m. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Law enforcement identified the victim as Santa Maria-resident Frankie Placido Hernandez, 29.

In the following investigation, SMPD identified the scene as the 100 block of Grant Street. Investigators issued a warrant for Mr. Rocha and later found him Saturday riding a bicycle.

He is held at the Santa Barbara County Jail with a murder charge.

— Annelise Hanshaw