Traffic, Crime and Fire Blotter

Motorcyclist dies in collision

LOS ALAMOS — A motorcyclist died Monday afternoon in a collision with a car on Highway 101 near the Bell Street exit.

At approximately 3:53 p.m., the Santa Barbara County Fire Department responded to reports of the collision at the Los Alamos location. Upon arriving, first responders found the motorcycle and car had crashed.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead on scene, Capt. Daniel Bertucelli, the County Fire public information officer, said. The driver of the car had no injuries.

The collision remains under investigation.

— Dave Mason